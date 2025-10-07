Mooresburg Man Arrested, Charged in 2023 Arson Case

HAWKINS COUNTY – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Mooresburg man on arson and insurance fraud charges.

In October 2023, at the request of 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI agents began investigating the circumstances leading to a vehicle fire that occurred in the 700 block of Big Hill Road in Mooresburg. During the course of the investigation, agents learned that Daniel Dewayne Manning (DOB: 01/20/55) intentionally set the fire.

Last week, the Hawkins County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Manning with one count each of Arson, Reckless Endangerment, Vandalism, Insurance Fraud, and False Reports. Today, with assistance from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Manning was arrested and booked into the Hawkins County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.