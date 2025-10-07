Maine DOE Learning Through Technology Team to Share Innovative Practices and Strategies at ACTEM Fall Conference

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Learning Through Technology (LTT) team is excited to connect with educators at the ACTEM (Association of Computer Technology Educators of Maine) 2025 Fall Conference, taking place October 9-10, 2025, at the Augusta Civic Center.

The LTT team will be stationed on the main floor with a booth and an interactive playground. Attendees are invited to stop by, join the mailing list, and explore resources designed to support technology education in Maine schools.

The playground sessions, facilitated by Maine DOE learning specialists, will feature some of the LTT team’s most-requested topics, such as artificial intelligence (AI), computer science, and digital citizenship. They will also feature fresh new offerings from the 2025-2026 Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) Ambassadors.

In addition to the playground, the LTT team will be presenting eight sessions across the two days of ACTEM’s conference, covering a wide range of topics for educators. Details about all sessions can be found below.

Registering for the ACTEM 2025 Fall Conference

Hosted annually by the Association of Computer Technology Educators of Maine (ACTEM), this popular fall conference brings together educators from across the state to explore how technology can enhance teaching and learning. Through keynotes, workshops, and exhibitors, the conference reflects ACTEM’s mission to enhance education in Maine through the use of technology.

Please use this link to register for the ACTEM 2025 Fall Conference.

LTT Team Session Descriptions

Activate the Spark: Igniting Student Engagement with AI

Hosted by Maine DOE Emerging Technology Digital Specialist Nicole Davis

Come join us for this interactive session to boost student engagement with artificial intelligence (AI)! Learn how to use AI tools to gamify your classroom, create interactive activities, and design high-interest content that captivates and motivates your students.

Empowering and Engaging Students through UDL and AI

Hosted by Maine DOE MLTI Ambassadors Amy McInerney and Stephanie McGruder

Design smarter, not harder. Unlock the power of Universal Design for Learning (UDL) and differentiation with the support of artificial intelligence (AI) and educational technology. This session explores how AI and other technology tools can help educators to easily create differentiated lessons that meet the needs of all learners. Learn how to increase student engagement and foster student agency, all while reducing your planning time. Leave with ready-to-use ideas to transform your classroom into a place where every student can thrive.

It’s Elementary, My Dear Miltie: MLTI in Grades 1-5

Hosted by Maine DOE Digital Learning Specialist Jon Graham and MLTI Ambassadors Amy McInerney and Ashley Carroll

How can the Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) better serve our youngest learners? The team is on the case! We will talk about recent successes and plans for the 2025-2026 school year, and we want to hear from you! If you are an elementary educator, please come, share, and advocate for how MLTI can best serve you and your students.

MLTI Magic: Dig Cit, CS, AI

Hosted by Maine DOE Emerging Technology Digital Specialist Nicole Davis, Maine DOE Computer Science Specialist Allison Braley, and Maine DOE MLTI Ambassador Program Coordinator Jonathan Werner

What happens when computer science (CS) and artificial intelligence (AI) team up? Schools and students thrive! Join us for an engaging session that explores the seamless integration of emerging technologies like AI with computer science education, all while promoting responsible digital citizenship. We’ll present the work of the Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI), which unites CS, AI, and digital citizenship (Dig Cit) to develop innovative, future-ready curricula that ensure equitable access to computing knowledge for all students. In this interactive session, you’ll learn best practices, explore hands-on strategies, and find inspiration to implement similar frameworks in your own schools. Whether from Maine or beyond, this session is intended for anyone eager to enhance student learning in a tech-driven world. Let’s take the friendship between CS and AI to a national level!

One Size Doesn’t Fit All: Differentiating Computer Science in K-8 Classrooms

Hosted by Maine DOE Computer Science Specialist Allison Braley

Computer science (CS) is for every student—but how do we ensure our instruction meets the diverse needs of learners across elementary and middle school grades? In this session, we’ll explore practical strategies for differentiating CS content by grade level, ability, interests, and learning style. From unplugged activities to scaffolded coding projects, participants will leave with adaptable tools, lesson ideas, and classroom-ready resources that support inclusion and engagement for all students, including those with little prior experience, multilingual learners, and students with individualized education plans (IEPs). Whether you’re just getting started or looking to deepen your practice, this session will help you bring equitable, differentiated CS instruction to your classroom or program.

Out of Focus: Education in the Age of Digital Distraction and Danger

Hosted by Maine DOE Technology Infrastructure Specialist Jim Chasse and Maine DOE MLTI Ambassador Program Coordinator Jonathan Werner

Far too often, kids use technology in ways that distract them. But, are we any less guilty? And, are they to blame? In this session, we’ll look at how big tech manipulates our students (and us!) and how we can help to empower one another to redefine our relationships with our devices. We’ll discuss ways to refocus our attention on what matters: our amazing students and excellent teachers. We’ll conclude the session by sharing and crowdsourcing strategies to help build a culture of healthy, mindful technology use in classrooms where our devices work for us—not the other way around!

STEAM Dreams: Turning Curious Minds into Creative Problem Solvers

Hosted by MLTI Ambassadors Janice Medenica and Ashley Carroll

This session will examine how to use science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) in the classroom to engage learners and turn them into problem solvers. It will focus on different thinking processes, routines, and practices, as well as where to begin moving STEAM into your curriculum.

Student Leadership Ambassadors of Maine

Hosted by Maine DOE Student Leadership Development Coordinator Kern Kelley

The Student Leadership Ambassadors of Maine, or SLAM, is made up of students from across the state who connect over technology topics and more. Join us to learn about how to participate in the weekly live-streams or have an in-person event at your school! Turn students into technology problem finders and provide the tools for them to solve those problems.

Teaching the Future: A Think Tank for Today’s Educators

Hosted by the Maine DOE Learning Through Technology Team

Educators have the hefty task of preparing students for an evolving, technology-driven future. In this session, we’ll explore how customized, flexible professional learning can help and invite you to take part in a collaborative think tank. Together, we’ll forecast what students might need next and co-design how professional learning can rise to meet that challenge. Your insights will help shape our next steps in staying relevant and responsive in the age of artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing.

The Maine DOE Learning Through Technology (LTT) Team is part of the Maine DOE Office of Teaching and Learning. To learn more about the resources and opportunities available, visit Maine Department of Education | Technology & Learning.