House Resolution 306 Printer's Number 2265

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - Sponsors MATZIE, MAYES, FREEMAN, HOHENSTEIN, WAXMAN, RIVERA, MERSKI, HILL-EVANS, PARKER, GALLAGHER, HADDOCK, SANCHEZ, NEILSON, GREINER, PICKETT, DELOZIER, GREEN

Short Title A Resolution designating the week of October 12 through 18, 2025, as "Credit Union Week" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Resolution – “Credit Union Week” in PA – October 12-18, 2025

Generated 10/07/2025 05:07 PM

