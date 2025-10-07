House Resolution 306 Printer's Number 2265
PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - Sponsors
MATZIE, MAYES, FREEMAN, HOHENSTEIN, WAXMAN, RIVERA, MERSKI, HILL-EVANS, PARKER, GALLAGHER, HADDOCK, SANCHEZ, NEILSON, GREINER, PICKETT, DELOZIER, GREEN
Short Title
A Resolution designating the week of October 12 through 18, 2025, as "Credit Union Week" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Resolution – “Credit Union Week” in PA – October 12-18, 2025
Generated 10/07/2025 05:07 PM
