House Resolution 322 Printer's Number 2331

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - Sponsors WAXMAN, VENKAT, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, RABB, BRENNAN, SANCHEZ, HOWARD, FREEMAN, MAYES, HADDOCK, GALLAGHER, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, NEILSON, FRANKEL, SCOTT, GILLEN

Short Title A Resolution recognizing the week of October 5 through 11, 2025, as "National Newspaper Week" in Pennsylvania.

Generated 10/07/2025 05:07 PM

