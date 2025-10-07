House Resolution 322 Printer's Number 2331
PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - Sponsors
WAXMAN, VENKAT, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, RABB, BRENNAN, SANCHEZ, HOWARD, FREEMAN, MAYES, HADDOCK, GALLAGHER, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, NEILSON, FRANKEL, SCOTT, GILLEN
Short Title
A Resolution recognizing the week of October 5 through 11, 2025, as "National Newspaper Week" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Designating Oct. 5-11, 2025, as National Newspaper Week in Pennsylvania
