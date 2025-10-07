House Resolution 287 Printer's Number 2410

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - Sponsors SHUSTERMAN, HILL-EVANS, PIELLI, OTTEN, SANCHEZ, HANBIDGE, GUENST, HOHENSTEIN, D. WILLIAMS, CURRY, GREEN

Short Title A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study and issue a report on workplace policies related to perimenopause and menopause offered by public and private employers.

Memo Subject JSGC Study on Perimenopause and Menopause Policies

Generated 10/07/2025 05:07 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.