House Resolution 287 Printer's Number 2410

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - Sponsors

SHUSTERMAN, HILL-EVANS, PIELLI, OTTEN, SANCHEZ, HANBIDGE, GUENST, HOHENSTEIN, D. WILLIAMS, CURRY, GREEN

Short Title

A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study and issue a report on workplace policies related to perimenopause and menopause offered by public and private employers.

Memo Subject

JSGC Study on Perimenopause and Menopause Policies

