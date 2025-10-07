House Resolution 244 Printer's Number 1802

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - House Resolution 244 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BURGOS, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ Short Title A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a performance audit of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health's Tobacco Policy and Control Program as it relates to the investigations of tobacco outlets in the city. Memo Subject Performance Audit of the Tobacco Policy and Control Program Actions 1802 Referred to HEALTH, June 2, 2025 Reported as committed, Oct. 7, 2025 Generated 10/07/2025 05:07 PM

