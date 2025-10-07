House Resolution 244 Printer's Number 1802
PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - House Resolution 244
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BURGOS, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ
Short Title
A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a performance audit of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health's Tobacco Policy and Control Program as it relates to the investigations of tobacco outlets in the city.
Memo Subject
Performance Audit of the Tobacco Policy and Control Program
Actions
|1802
|Referred to HEALTH, June 2, 2025
|Reported as committed, Oct. 7, 2025
Generated 10/07/2025 05:07 PM
