House Resolution 244 Printer's Number 1802

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - House Resolution 244

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BURGOS, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ

Short Title

A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a performance audit of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health's Tobacco Policy and Control Program as it relates to the investigations of tobacco outlets in the city.

Memo Subject

Performance Audit of the Tobacco Policy and Control Program

Actions

1802 Referred to HEALTH, June 2, 2025
Reported as committed, Oct. 7, 2025

Generated 10/07/2025 05:07 PM

House Resolution 244 Printer's Number 1802

