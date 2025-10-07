House Bill 1871 Printer's Number 2323
PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - House Bill 1871
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
CONKLIN, NEILSON, WAXMAN, HILL-EVANS, MERSKI, SANCHEZ, GREEN
Short Title
An Act providing for the installation of electrified security systems on commercial and industrial entities' property.
Memo Subject
Modernizing Security Options for Businesses
Actions
|2323
|Referred to COMMERCE, Sept. 22, 2025
|Reported as committed, Oct. 7, 2025
|First consideration, Oct. 7, 2025
|Laid on the table, Oct. 7, 2025
|Removed from table, Oct. 7, 2025
Generated 10/07/2025 05:07 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.