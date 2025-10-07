House Bill 1871 Printer's Number 2323

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - House Bill 1871 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors CONKLIN, NEILSON, WAXMAN, HILL-EVANS, MERSKI, SANCHEZ, GREEN Short Title An Act providing for the installation of electrified security systems on commercial and industrial entities' property. Memo Subject Modernizing Security Options for Businesses Actions 2323 Referred to COMMERCE, Sept. 22, 2025 Reported as committed, Oct. 7, 2025 First consideration, Oct. 7, 2025 Laid on the table, Oct. 7, 2025 Removed from table, Oct. 7, 2025 Generated 10/07/2025 05:07 PM



