House Bill 1860 Printer's Number 2303

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - House Bill 1860

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

SALISBURY, TWARDZIK, HILL-EVANS, HOHENSTEIN, D. WILLIAMS, SANCHEZ, WARREN, GREEN

Short Title

An Act amending Title 12 (Commerce and Trade) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in motor vehicle sales finance, providing for remote work.

Memo Subject

Permitting Remote Work for Employees in the Vehicle Sales Financing Industry

Actions

2303 Referred to COMMERCE, Sept. 11, 2025
Reported as committed, Oct. 7, 2025
First consideration, Oct. 7, 2025
Laid on the table, Oct. 7, 2025
Removed from table, Oct. 7, 2025

