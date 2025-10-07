House Bill 1860 Printer's Number 2303
PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - House Bill 1860
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
SALISBURY, TWARDZIK, HILL-EVANS, HOHENSTEIN, D. WILLIAMS, SANCHEZ, WARREN, GREEN
Short Title
An Act amending Title 12 (Commerce and Trade) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in motor vehicle sales finance, providing for remote work.
Memo Subject
Permitting Remote Work for Employees in the Vehicle Sales Financing Industry
Actions
|2303
|Referred to COMMERCE, Sept. 11, 2025
|Reported as committed, Oct. 7, 2025
|First consideration, Oct. 7, 2025
|Laid on the table, Oct. 7, 2025
|Removed from table, Oct. 7, 2025
Generated 10/07/2025 05:07 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.