House Bill 1860 Printer's Number 2303

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - House Bill 1860 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors SALISBURY, TWARDZIK, HILL-EVANS, HOHENSTEIN, D. WILLIAMS, SANCHEZ, WARREN, GREEN Short Title An Act amending Title 12 (Commerce and Trade) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in motor vehicle sales finance, providing for remote work. Memo Subject Permitting Remote Work for Employees in the Vehicle Sales Financing Industry Actions 2303 Referred to COMMERCE, Sept. 11, 2025 Reported as committed, Oct. 7, 2025 First consideration, Oct. 7, 2025 Laid on the table, Oct. 7, 2025 Removed from table, Oct. 7, 2025 Generated 10/07/2025 05:07 PM

