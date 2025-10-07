CULT-FAVORITE NYC DUMPLING SHOP MIMI CHENG’S LAUNCHES FROZEN DUMPLINGS NATIONWIDE AT SELECT WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES

Mimi Cheng's is launching at Whole Foods Market with three fan-favorite varieties

New York City Dumpling Darlings Are Now Available Coast-to-Coast

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mimi Cheng’s, New York City’s cult-favorite dumpling shop, just went nationwide — and it’s bringing big, bold flavor with it. Beginning Fall 2025, Mimi Cheng’s famous frozen dumplings are officially available at select Whole Foods Market stores coast-to-coast, delivering mom Mimi’s beloved family recipes straight from their East Village restaurant to kitchens across America.After a blockbuster debut at select Whole Foods Market stores across NYC in late 2024 and expansion across the Northeast earlier this year, Mimi Cheng’s is now filling freezer aisles nationwide with three of its most-loved varieties: Chicken, Bok Choy & Zucchini, Heritage Berkshire Pork & Chive, and Chicken Parm.Founded in 2014 by sisters Hannah and Marian Cheng, Mimi Cheng’s began with a mission to recreate their mom Mimi’s dumplings using the freshest, highest-quality ingredients possible. The brand quickly became a New York institution, celebrated for its artisanal approach, playful and crave-worthy flavors, and cult following. From cacio e pepe and French onion soup dumplings to Pizza Loves Emily burger-inspired dumplings and Peter Luger steak sandwich bao, Mimi Cheng’s has turned dumplings into a canvas for some of NYC’s most exciting collaborations.“Growing up, our mom Mimi would stock our freezer with her homemade dumplings before traveling, and she’d even bring coolers of them to us in college and during our first NYC jobs,” says co-founder Marian Cheng. “Seeing those same dumplings in freezer aisles nationwide feels like a full-circle moment, and such a special way to share our family tradition.”Co-founder Hannah Cheng adds: “We’ve always believed great dumplings start with great ingredients, no shortcuts. Ours are made with heritage Berkshire pork, antibiotic-free chicken, packed with vegetables and all wrapped in a delicately crafted wrapper — because flavor matters. Now, anyone can enjoy that same restaurant-quality experience at home.”Mimi Cheng’s frozen dumplings are designed to be as nourishing as they are craveable. Your new freezer staple proves that frozen food can deliver bold, uncompromising flavor, so you can enjoy Mimi Cheng’s-quality dumplings at home, in minutes, no plane ticket to NYC required.For more information, visit www.mimichengs.com For visual assets, find the media kit here.About Mimi Cheng’sMimi Cheng’s is a beloved Taiwanese restaurant founded in 2014 by sisters Hannah and Marian Cheng in New York City’s East Village. Inspired by their mother’s homemade recipes, the sisters set out to bring authentic Taiwanese flavors to the city’s vibrant food scene. Known for their hand-crafted dumplings and fresh, locally sourced ingredients, Mimi Cheng’s quickly gained a loyal following. With a commitment to quality and community, the brand has earned acclaim for its signature dishes and monthly chef collaborations. In addition to its in-person restaurant, Mimi Cheng’s frozen dumplings are now available at select Whole Foods Market locations in New York City. Mimi Cheng’s continues to redefine the Asian food experience, offering a modern take on timeless Taiwanese cuisine.Media Contact: Birn Communications * Jennifer Birn * Jen@jenbirn.com

