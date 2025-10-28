NEW STUDY SHOWS 43% DROP IN PEANUT ALLERGIES BY FEEDING EARLY & OFTEN - EXACTLY WHY GROWHAPPY WAS CREATED

Professor George du Toit, GrowHappy co-founder Stephanie Wibom & her daughter GrowHappy's ImmunoButters

Research validates GrowHappy’s ImmunoNutrition approach, translating decades of food allergy research science into real, practical products for families

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last week, a groundbreaking new research study by the American Academy of Pediatrics was published in Pediatrics. It showed that food allergy rates in children under three years old have dropped by 36%, driven by a 43% reduction in peanut allergies, following the implementation of early allergen introduction guidelines.These guidelines are why GrowHappy , an early-life immunonutrition brand, was founded in May of this year during Allergy Awareness Week 2025 with a mission to empower families through science, nutrition, and confidence and ease in feeding common allergens Early & Often.GrowHappy was created by a team of world-leading pediatric allergy experts, including Professor George du Toit, who co-authored the landmark LEAP study that established early peanut feeding as the standard of care for the prevention of peanut allergy, and Professor Carina Venter and Professor David Fleischer, who wrote the revised peanut-feeding guidelines - and have been advocating for decades: feeding allergens early in life works to decrease the prevalence of food allergies.“This new data is incredibly reassuring,” said Professor George du Toit, GrowHappy ImmunoNutrition team member and co-author of the LEAP study. “We now know that early allergen introduction works, and with ongoing frequent consumption over the first few years of life, we can maintain tolerance. The good news is that this intervention is entirely doable, safe (avoid whole nuts in younger children), and nutritious (peanuts and other common food allergens are usually high in fiber and good sources of plant-based protein).”While peanut allergies are declining thanks to early feeding, emerging data suggest cashew allergies are rising — with international registries reporting cashew as a leading cause of tree nut–induced anaphylaxis. U.S. clinicians are observing similar patterns, underscoring that our work is not done and that sustained exposure to all major allergens remains critical.“With a steep reduction in peanut allergy, we now need to focus on the early introduction of other common food allergens, for example, European data shows that the cashew allergy is on the rise and could take over peanut,” du Toit says.“This is exactly why we built GrowHappy,” says Stephanie Wibom, Founder of GrowHappy. “Our mission is to make it easy and safe for parents to feed all major allergens — not just peanut — consistently over time. The science shows it’s not one and done. Building tolerance is a journey.”GrowHappy’s Allergen ImmunoButters™ range, developed under the guidance of the company’s ImmunoNutrition experts, provides five of the top allergens — Peanut, Egg, Sesame, Cashew, and Walnut — in baby-safe, measured, real-food formats. Each serving delivers the 2g protein dosing pattern that mirrors research protocols, helping families confidently and consistently feed allergens in the first years of life.“We’ve translated decades of evidence into practical tools for families,” says Professor Carina Venter, GrowHappy ImmunoNutrition Team member and co-author of the American Food Allergy Prevention Guidelines. “Science continues to guide everything we do — from product design to education to how we support parents on their food freedom journey.”About GrowHappyGrowHappy is the first brand purpose-built around the science of ImmunoNutrition — translating decades of food allergy research into real, safe, and delicious products that help families feed allergens Early & Often. Guided by world-renowned experts including Professor George du Toit, Professor Carina Venter, Dr. Sharon Chinthrajah, Dr. Edwin Kim, Dr. Douglas Mack, and Professor David Fleischer, GrowHappy’s Allergen ImmunoButters™ are designed to make allergen feeding approachable, consistent, and practical for parents.For more information, visit www.LetsGrowHappy.com or follow @LetsGrowHappy on social.Media Contact:GrowHappy PR Teampress@letsgrowhappy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.