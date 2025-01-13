Diligent Robotics Names Ryan Magnes as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Strategic Growth

Magnes’ appointment marks a pivotal step in Diligent Robotics’ journey to redefine healthcare automation and expand the transformative impact of humanoid robotics across the industry.

Magnes Brings Two Decades of Expertise to Advance Diligent Robotics’ Market Presence

With Ryan's leadership, we will deepen our impact in existing markets and seize opportunities to broaden our reach, ensuring more health systems can benefit from robotics.” — Dr. Andrea Thomaz, CEO, Diligent Robotics

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diligent Robotics, a pioneer in humanoid robotics for healthcare, has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Ryan Magnes as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Magnes will oversee strategic growth initiatives and partner success, with a focus on advancing the company’s market presence and expanding its role in healthcare automation.

Magnes brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare technology with a focus on maximizing growth. At Diligent Robotics, he will work to refine commercial strategies, scale innovative business models and cultivate partnerships that position the company for long-term success. Magnes has a history of delivering results in high-growth environments, supporting organizations through key stages of expansion and driving measurable value creation.

“Ryan’s expertise in scaling businesses and driving revenue is an ideal fit for our vision to advance humanoid robotics and embodied AI,” said Andrea Thomaz, CEO and Co-Founder of Diligent Robotics. “With his leadership, we will deepen our impact in existing markets and seize opportunities to broaden our reach, ensuring more health systems can benefit from robotics.”

This appointment reflects Diligent Robotics’ focus on building a world-class leadership team and advancing its role in healthcare automation. As CRO, Magnes will prioritize expanding Diligent Robotics’ presence in the healthcare sector. His leadership will play a key role in integrating humanoid robotics, like Moxi, into clinical workflows, enabling healthcare providers to improve efficiency and address operational challenges in resource-constrained environments.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to join the team at Diligent Robotics and contribute to its continued success. I believe in a future that benefits from robotics,” said Magnes. “The company’s focus on impacting healthcare aligns with my commitment to matching transformational products with use cases that create value and deliver operational efficiencies.”

Most recently, Magnes was involved in launching the telepresence category for healthcare as president of Avail Medsystems, whose technology was acquired by Mendaera for its handheld robotic interventional platform. Prior to that, Magnes ran global go-to-market strategy for Varian Multi-Disciplinary Oncology, a Siemens Healthineers company, offering Oncology-as-a-Service programs that bundle human and technical resources to support providers.

Magnes’ appointment marks a pivotal step in Diligent Robotics’ journey to redefine healthcare automation and expand the transformative impact of humanoid robotics across the industry. For more information, visit www.diligentrobots.com.

About Diligent Robotics

Founded in 2017, Diligent Robotics is an Austin-based A.I. company that creates robot assistants that help people with their chores so they can focus on the work they care most about. Moxi is our hospital robot assistant that helps clinical staff with routine, non-patient-facing tasks so they have more time for patient care, and hospitals save money on staff burnout and turnover costs. Moxi has been successfully supporting several US health systems and focuses on tasks such as gathering supplies and delivering them to patient rooms, delivering samples to the lab and retrieving items from central supply to nursing units. As a company founded by social robotics experts, we're proud to be at the forefront of creating robots that incorporate mobile manipulation, social intelligence and human-guided learning capabilities. We believe that if we can give people the resources that they need to do the work they care most about, we will transform the meaning of "work.” www.diligentrobots.com

