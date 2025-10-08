Missouri Delta Medical Center Joins Nomi Health's Direct Network

Southeast Missouri Employers Gain Direct Access To Comprehensive Care With $0 Employee Out-Of-Pocket Costs

SIKESTON, MO, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nomi Health today announced that Missouri Delta Medical Center has joined its direct network, expanding access to innovative employer healthcare benefits across Southeast Missouri. This strategic partnership enhances employers' ability to lower healthcare costs while giving employees access to comprehensive medical care across Missouri Delta's extensive network, which includes a full-service medical center in Sikeston and 30 outpatient clinics throughout the region with more than 85 providers across 25+ medical specialties.This addition strengthens Nomi Health's growing solution to a critical challenge facing businesses: skyrocketing healthcare premiums that reached $25,572 annually for employer-sponsored family coverage in 2024, a 7% year-over-year increase that continues to outpace both inflation and wage growth. Missouri Delta Medical Center's comprehensive care network, which has served Southeast Missouri communities since 1948, significantly expands the direct healthcare solution for the regional market."Missouri Delta has earned the trust of Southeast Missouri families for more than 75 years and that’s the foundation of this partnership," said Mark Newman, co-founder and CEO of Nomi Health. "We're connecting employers directly to that trusted care network and eliminating the costs that don't add value. The result? Better access for employees, lower costs for businesses."Key benefits of the partnership include:• Zero out-of-pocket costs for employees and their families when accessing care at Missouri Delta Medical Center's hospital in Sikeston or any of their 30 primary and specialty care clinic locations• Direct contracting that eliminates traditional healthcare intermediaries and reduces administrative complexity• Expedited provider payments paid in full, allowing Missouri Delta to focus on patient care• Comprehensive care access across Missouri Delta's network spanning Sikeston, Benton, Cape Girardeau, Caruthersville, Chaffee, Charleston, Malden, New Madrid, Portageville, Kennett, and Dexter• Specialized medical services including orthopedics, dermatology, pulmonology, OB/GYN, pediatrics, and 20+ additional specialties through 85+ physicians on staff"We're excited to partner with Nomi Health to provide our community with greater access to affordable, high-quality healthcare," said Jason Schrumpf, President of Missouri Delta Medical Center. "By eliminating financial barriers and streamlining access to our comprehensive medical services, we are committed to improving patient outcomes and enhancing the overall healthcare experience. Since 1948, we've been dedicated to exceptional healthcare for Southeast Missouri, and this partnership allows us to continue that mission by ensuring patients receive the care they need with the quality, compassion, and personalized service they deserve."The partnership accelerates a healthcare business model that prioritizes communities and people, particularly in rural and underserved areas of Southeast Missouri where Missouri Delta Medical Center has been a trusted healthcare provider for over 75 years.About Nomi HealthNomi Health rebuilds healthcare through its direct model. Founded in 2019, the company's integrated platform combines analytics, direct provider networks, and real-time payment solutions to provide the infrastructure that powers better healthcare. The company serves 3,200+ customers nationwide, impacts 30+ million lives, and influences $150+ billion in healthcare spend. Based in Orem, Utah, Nomi Health leads the movement to rebuild America's healthcare system. Learn more at www.nomihealth.com About Missouri Delta Medical CenterMissouri Delta Medical Center has proudly provided comprehensive medical care to the residents of Southeast Missouri since 1948. With a medical center located in Sikeston and 30 outpatient clinics across the region, Missouri Delta offers a wide range of healthcare services through more than 84 physicians specializing in over 25 medical areas, including orthopedics, dermatology, pulmonology, OB/GYN, and pediatrics. The team of skilled physicians and dedicated staff ensures personalized and compassionate care for patients and families throughout Southeast Missouri communities including Sikeston, Benton, Cape Girardeau, Caruthersville, Chaffee, Charleston, Malden, New Madrid, Portageville,Kennett, and Dexter. To learn more, visit https://www.missouridelta.com

