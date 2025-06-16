Breaking Nomi Health Data Shows Diabetes Is No Longer the Top Driver of Rising U.S. Healthcare Costs

With diabetes costs plateauing for the first time in decades, Nomi Health urges employers to act before the next wave of expenses hits.

Now that those costs are holding steady, it’s the right time to take a closer look at what’s working — and do more of it.” — Mark Newman, CEO and Co-Founder of Nomi Health

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After decades of relentless increases, diabetes-related healthcare costs have plateaued. That’s the key finding from a new analysis by Nomi Health , marking a rare moment of opportunity for self-funded employers to re-evaluate how they manage one of their highest-cost conditions before the next wave of expenses hits.In its latest Trends in Spend report, Nomi Health analyzed employer-sponsored claims data from 2021–2024 and found that, while overall healthcare costs continue to climb, diabetes spending has leveled off—ending a decades-long trend of rising costs.“For years, diabetes has been one of the biggest and fastest-growing costs for employers,” said Mark Newman, CEO and Co-Founder of Nomi Health. “Now that those costs are holding steady, it’s the right time to take a closer look at what’s working—and do more of it.”Key Findings from the Report:• Annual spend for diabetics increased just 11% from 2021-2024, while spend for non-diabetics jumped 15%• Average monthly medical spend for diabetics decreased slightly (0.5%), while non-diabetic medical spend surged 17%• Prescription growth for diabetics (34%) stayed well below the 57% spike for non-diabeticsWhat’s Driving the Shift?Three major trends:• More people are using new GLP-1 drugs for diabetes and weight loss.• Most PBMs now cap insulin costs at $35 per month.• More employers are using diabetes programs that help people stay out of the hospital.But Nomi Health also raises a caution about what they call the “GLP-1 paradox.” These drugs help now, but they’re costly over time and their health benefits may depend on continued use. Employers need a strategy.Window Of OpportunityWith costs holding steady and new tools available, this is a good time for employers to review their plans. The report encourages them to act before spending starts rising again.About Nomi HealthNomi Health is rebuilding healthcare through its direct model. Founded in 2019, the company’s integrated platform combines analytics, pharmacy management, direct provider networks and payment solutions - providing the infrastructure that powers better healthcare for self-insured employers. The company serves 4,000 customers nationwide, impacting 30 million lives and influencing over $150 billion in healthcare spend. Based in Orem, Utah, Nomi Health leads the movement to rebuild America's healthcare system.

