Zeidler Group Expands Marketing Material Review Tool to Include Saudi Arabia

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeidler Group , a pioneering legal and compliance firm serving the global investment funds industry, is delighted to announce the expansion of its Marketing Material Review Tool (MMR-Tool) to now include Saudi Arabia as a supported jurisdiction.This latest enhancement enables asset managers to ensure swift and accurate compliance with Saudi Arabia’s regulatory framework for fund marketing materials, further strengthening Zeidler Group’s reach across the Middle East.Integration of Saudi Arabia’s Regulatory FrameworkWith this update, the MMR-Tool now incorporates the regulatory requirements governing fund marketing and distribution in Saudi Arabia, including:-The Capital Market Law, issued by Royal Decree No. M/30 dated 2/6/1424H-Investment Funds Regulations, issued by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) and subsequently amended by Resolutions 2-22-2021 and 1-54-2025-The Capital Market Institutions Regulations-The Securities Business Regulations.By embedding these rules directly into the MMR-Tool, Zeidler Group reinforces its mission to simplify cross-border compliance and empower asset managers to navigate complex and evolving global regulatory landscapes with confidence.Strengthening Regional Coverage Across the Gulf“The inclusion of Saudi Arabia marks another key step in expanding our MMR-Tool’s reach to fast-growing markets,” said Scott Parkin, Head of US at Zeidler Group. “With Saudi Arabia emerging as a key financial centre and the UAE already established as a regional hub, our clients can now seamlessly manage their marketing compliance obligations across the Gulf’s two most significant jurisdictions.”Arne Zeidler, CEO & Founder of Zeider Group added: “The MMR-Tool’s addition of Saudi Arabia, alongside existing UAE coverage, reflects our commitment to supporting our clients’ demand and addressing the region’s rapidly growing fund market. Continuously expanding the MMR-Tool’s jurisdictional coverage enables our clients to scale compliantly, move faster, and strategically grow their AUM.”AI-Driven Legal Expertise for Global Fund DistributionThe MMR-Tool combines cutting-edge Large Language Model (LLM) technology with Zeidler Group’s specialised investment funds legal expertise to deliver rapid, jurisdiction-specific reviews of marketing materials. The result is a streamlined, automated process that reduces manual workload, accelerates review timelines, and enhances compliance oversight for asset managers marketing funds internationally.Comprehensive Global CoverageSaudi Arabia joins a growing list of covered jurisdictions, including the US, EU/EEA, UK, Singapore, Switzerland, Hong Kong, and UAE, with additional regions and regulatory frameworks continually being added. Trusted by over 160 global asset managers, the MMR-Tool continues to lead the market as a transformative compliance solution for cross-border fund marketing.Expand Your Global Reach with Confidence Book your personal demo today to experience how Zeidler’s MMR-Tool enhances compliance, streamlines multilingual marketing reviews, and mitigates legal risk across global fund distribution.About Zeidler GroupZeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm and compliance services provider, dedicated to transforming legal, regulatory, compliance, and reporting services for the asset management industry. Through innovative digital solutions and expert legal guidance, Zeidler Group partners with leading asset managers to deliver efficiency, insight, and peace of mind across the global investment landscape.

