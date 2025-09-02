Zeidler Group Expands Marketing Material Review Tool to Cover Hong Kong Regulations

Marketing Material Review Tool (MMR-Tool) now supports Hong Kong, enabling asset managers to meet local compliance requirements quickly and seamlessly.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeidler Group , a pioneering legal and compliance firm serving the global investment funds industry, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Marketing Material Review Tool (MMR-Tool) to now include Hong Kong as a supported jurisdiction. This enhancement empowers asset managers to ensure compliance with Hong Kong’s regulatory requirements for fund marketing materials quickly and efficiently.With this update, the MMR-Tool now integrates the Hong Kong regulatory framework for the distribution of funds, including the following regulations and guidance:-Hong Kong Code on Unit Trusts and Mutual Funds-Advertising Guidelines Applicable to Collective Investment Schemes Authorized under the Product Codes-Frequently Asked Questions on Advertising Materials of Collective Investment Schemes Authorized under the Product CodesBy embedding these rules directly into the MMR-Tool, Zeidler Group further strengthens its mission to help global asset managers navigate complex and evolving cross-border regulatory environments with confidence.“The addition of Hong Kong marks another important milestone in our commitment to deliver global, tech-enabled compliance solutions for global fund distribution”, said Scott Parkin, Head of US. “With Hong Kong being a leading fund distribution hub in Asia, especially for European funds, our clients can now streamline their compliance processes across yet another key market.”Serena Goldberg, EVP of Product & Services, added: “In addition to Hong Kong rules, our recent expansion of language coverage that includes simplified and traditional Chinese means the MMR-Tool is now even more equipped to support both on-the-ground and strategic global fund distribution for international teams.”The MMR-Tool leverages the latest LLM technology combined with Zeidler Group’s in-house investment funds-focused legal expertise to provide rapid, accurate, and jurisdiction-specific reviews of marketing materials. It reduces manual workload, accelerates review timelines, and enhances compliance oversight for asset managers marketing funds internationally.In addition to Hong Kong, jurisdictional coverage includes the US, EU/EEA, UK, Singapore, Switzerland, and UAE, with more jurisdictions and rules continuously being added. The MMR-Tool is trusted by over 160 global asset managers, underscoring its role as a market-leading solution for regulatory compliance in fund marketing.Expand Your Global Reach with Confidence Book your personal demo today to experience how the MMR-Tool enhances fund compliance, accelerates multilingual campaign reviews, and reduces legal risk in international marketing.About Zeidler GroupZeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm and compliance services provider, dedicated to revolutionising legal, regulatory, compliance, and reporting services for the asset management industry. Through collaborative and strategic partnerships, Zeidler Group delivers innovative digital solutions alongside bespoke, research-based legal advice and regulatory guidance. Our diverse portfolio of asset management clients includes some of the most esteemed firms in the industry.

