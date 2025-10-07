N.C. Mining Commission to meet Oct. 14 

The N.C. Mining Commission will meet in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh on Oct. 14 for its regular quarterly meeting. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Members of the public may attend in person or join the meeting by computer or phone. An agenda and supporting documents are posted on the Commission website prior to the meeting. Mining Commission Meeting When: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14 Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604 Access code: 2437 011 8906 Webinar password: MC_Oct2025 (62062821 when dialing from a phone or video system) Join by phone: 415-655-0003 Among its duties, the North Carolina Mining Commission sets rules for the administration of the mining resources of the state. It acts as an advisory body to the Governor and creates rules for granting aid provided by federal authorities.

