Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,617 in the last 365 days.

N.C. Mining Commission to meet Oct. 14 

The N.C. Mining Commission will meet in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh on Oct. 14 for its regular quarterly meeting. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Members of the public may attend in person or join the meeting by computer or phone.

An agenda and supporting documents are posted on the Commission website prior to the meeting. 

Mining Commission Meeting 

  • When: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14
  • Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604
  • Access code: 2437 011 8906
  • Webinar password: MC_Oct2025 (62062821 when dialing from a phone or video system)
  • Join by phone: 415-655-0003

Among its duties, the North Carolina Mining Commission sets rules for the administration of the mining resources of the state. It acts as an advisory body to the Governor and creates rules for granting aid provided by federal authorities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

N.C. Mining Commission to meet Oct. 14 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more