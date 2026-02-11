DEQ issues approvals for Buxton beach nourishment and groin repair

The Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) has issued a permit to Dare County for a beach nourishment project that is planned for this summer at the Village of Buxton. DCM also issued a letter to the county affirming that the proposed work to rebuild one of three groins near the former site of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse qualifies as “repair” under the Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) and the Coastal Resources Commission’s (CRC) rules and does not therefore require a CAMA permit for the project to proceed.

North Carolina’s ocean shoreline is a dynamic environment with challenges driven by extreme shoreline erosion, rising sea levels and more frequent and intense storms. Communities along the Outer Banks have been particularly affected by recent weather events and extreme erosion. Along many parts of the state’s coastline, local governments may pursue projects such as beach renourishment to reduce vulnerability to storm damages and protect critical public infrastructure. DCM reviews these projects to ensure they are consistent with CAMA and the CRC’s rules.

Beach renourishment is one of the primary erosion response strategies allowed under state law. Hard structures such as groins are subject to strict statutory limitations and case-by-case review. All permitted projects include conditions to minimize environmental impacts, maintain public access and safety and require ongoing monitoring.

The project documents are available online.