AminoVault Launches U.S. Research Peptide Platform, Expansion Into Pharmaceutical Grade Partnerships with 503 Pharmacies

AminoVault delivers verified research peptides with ≥99% purity, COA-backed transparency, and fast U.S. fulfillment to ensure compliant and efficient compounds.

Our next phase will focus on quality oversight, formulation data exchange, and secure fulfillment infrastructure to meet the standards expected by licensed medical and wellness providers.” — Serena Nelson, Chief Operations Officer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AminoVault , a U.S.-based supplier of research peptides and reagents, today announced the nationwide launch of AminoVault.com, a next-generation marketplace built for laboratory research use only (RUO) materials. The platform provides ≥99 % purity, batch-specific Certificates of Analysis (COAs), and consistent RUO-compliant labeling across all listings.“Our mission is to bring integrity and traceability to peptide sourcing,” said Jake Bastien, Founder & CEO of AminoVault. “Every compound is backed by verifiable documentation and clear RUO designation so research institutions can operate with confidence and compliance.”Setting a New Standard for Research Peptides• Compliance-first labeling: For Research Use Only. Not for human consumption, medical, veterinary, diagnostic, or therapeutic use.• Batch verification: Lot-specific COAs and purity data are available on the Lab Results page and Peptide listings• U.S. fulfillment: Rapid turnaround and domestic logistics.• Domain organization: Weight-loss/metabolic, muscle growth, wound-healing, and cognitive/nootropic categories streamline laboratory procurement.• No consumer claims: AminoVault supports bench-level research. Representative product listings include BPC-157 , TB-500 (Thymosin β-4, 43aa), Ipamorelin, Tesamorelin, GHK-Cu, MOTS-c, and more.Literature Snapshot (for research context only)These references summarize peer-reviewed studies and do not imply availability or efficacy for any human use.• Metabolic: Tesamorelin RCTs reported visceral adipose reductions (JAMA) - https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/1889139 • Muscle/GH: Ipamorelin—dose-proportional GH release, no hypertrophy outcomes (Europe PMC) - https://europepmc.org/article/MED/10496658 • Injury/Healing: BPC-157 review (2025) noted strong preclinical but limited human data (Springer) - https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12178-025-09990-7 • Cognitive/Skin: GHK-Cu - topical dermal matrix signaling (MDPI) - https://www.mdpi.com/2079-9284/5/2/29 Strategic Growth: From Research to Wellness IntegrationAs part of its long-term roadmap, AminoVault is developing collaborations with 503(a) and 503(b) compounding pharmacies to support the pharmaceutical-grade peptide and wellness-clinic sector. These alliances will allow licensed prescribers and compounding partners to access verified supply chains while maintaining separation between RUO research materials and prescription-only formulations.“Partnering with FDA-registered 503 pharmacies positions AminoVault to bridge scientific research and clinical innovation responsibly,” said Serena Nelson, Chief Operations Officer. “Our next phase will focus on quality oversight, formulation data exchange, and secure fulfillment infrastructure to meet the standards expected by licensed medical and wellness providers.”“Transparency and documentation are the new currencies of trust in the peptide industry,” added Bastien. “Our expansion strategy keeps compliance first, moving from research to regulated distribution through the proper channels.”About AminoVaultAminoVault is a U.S.-based supplier of research-grade peptides and reagents for laboratory use only (RUO). The company emphasizes documentation integrity, ≥99 % purity, and rapid U.S. fulfillment, with planned collaborations with 503 classified pharmacies to expand compliant access to pharmaceutical-grade peptide solutions for licensed wellness clinics. AminoVault.com is live nationwide for verified laboratories, universities, and research institutions. For partnership or wholesale inquiries, email info@aminovault.com.DisclaimerAll AminoVault products are for laboratory research use only. Not for human consumption. Not for medical, veterinary, diagnostic, or therapeutic use. Statements on aminovault.com have not been evaluated by the FDA. AminoVault does not provide medical advice or make health claims.Forward-Looking StatementThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding collaborations with 503 pharmacies and other initiatives. Actual results may differ due to regulatory or market factors. AminoVault assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.