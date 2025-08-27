Ketamine Lead Gen Announces Strategic Partnership with HealingMaps and Healing Health Alliance

The collaboration integrates patient discovery through HealingMaps, strategic digital marketing via Ketamine Lead Gen, and operational efficiencies from Healing Health Alliance's group purchasing organization. This partnership expands access to mental health treatments by connecting patients with verified providers and supporting clinics to deliver more care sustainably.

Ketamine and TMS Clinic owners need one connected system that turns high-intent leads into booked patients, while reducing costs as they grow.” — Jake Bastien, CEO & Founder, Ketamine Lead Gen

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ketamine Lead Gen , the preferred partner for lead generation, digital marketing, and wellness clinic growth, today announced a strategic partnership with HealingMaps and the newly formed Healing Health Alliance . The collaboration aligns trusted patient education and search, strategic digital marketing, and group purchasing/operations to help Ketamine and TMS clinics grow responsibly, profitably, and at scale."Clinic owners need one connected system that turns high-intent leads into booked patients, while reducing costs as they grow," said Jake Bastien, CEO & Founder, Ketamine Lead Gen. "By bringing together HealingMaps' patient discovery platform with Ketamine Lead Gen's marketing and lead generation engine and Healing Health Alliance' purchasing and operational advantages, we're delivering exactly that: a clear, measurable, and sustainable path to clinic growth."HealingMaps was created to offer accurate, honest information about psychedelic-assisted therapy, including integrative mental health, Ketamine clinics, TMS therapy providers across the United States, and retreats globally, while helping people find qualified providers in their area. Inspired by groundbreaking research and expanding access to care, HealingMaps is on a journey to become the world’s most informative and trusted psychedelic-therapy search site.“With this collaboration, patients gain clarity and confidence, and clinics gain visibility where research begins,” said Cory Jones, CEO & Co-Founder, HealingMaps. “Together, we connect unbiased education with verified clinics and a compliant route to care.”The Healing Health Alliance is the first national provider network and GPO (Group Purchasing Organization) exclusively for the ketamine industry. Some of the initial opportunities we are providing our members are:- Up to 20% off your medical supplies- Up to 30% off credit card processing fees (often without having to change processors - ketamine clinics are typically charged higher fees)- Employee retention plans, forensic insurance reimbursement audits (to identify reimbursement left on the table), and more merchant services- Tailored malpractice and business insurance for ketamine practitioners- Resources to streamline operations, lower overhead costs, and stay compliant​​There's zero obligation or cost. HHA will reach out when they have opportunities available for you, and you can decide to participate at your convenience. Their primary goal is to build a network to leverage the power of the ketamine industry.“Healing Health Alliance gives clinics the leverage and operational backbone to thrive, while Ketamine Lead Gen and HealingMaps bring the demand,” said Cory Jones, Founder, Healing Health Alliance. “It’s a complete, clinic-first solution.”What the Partnership Delivers (End-to-End)1) High-Intent Patient Discovery (HealingMaps)- Trusted education and verified clinic profiles where patients begin their research- Credibility that shortens the time from consideration to consultation2) Measurable Marketing and Demand Generation (Ketamine Lead Gen)- Strategic Digital Marketing purpose-built for Ketamine & TMS Clinics: Google Ads & Social Media Ads, local SEO, website content, and conversion-optimized pages- CRM & Call Tracking Integrations focused on cost per booked evaluation, show rate, and downstream revenue- Compliance-First Creative and Funnel Design aligned to platform and regulatory policies3) Stronger Economics & Operations (Healing Health Alliance)- Group purchasing, improved insurance terms, and efficiency tools to protect margins as volume scales- One-click purchasing portal for OPEX/CAPEX and access to HHA revenue programsDesigned for Real Clinic Scenarios- New location launches: Rapid visibility, fast path to booked evaluations, and cost-controlled setup- Service-line expansions (e.g., adding TMS): Demand modeling, messaging, and sitestructure that capture incremental volume- Multi-site growth: Shared playbooks and centralized reporting with local-market customization- Profitability tune-ups: Lower cost per evaluation while HHA reduces supply/insurance costsNext Steps to Grow Your ClinicBuild Demand & Cut Costs: Your 3-Step Plan:1. Schedule a consult with Ketamine Lead Gen about paid ads, lead generation, and your clinic’s goals.Schedule a marketing consultation with Ketamine Lead Gen (ketamineleadgen.com) to map your local demand, audit your funnel, and set clear priorities across paid ads(Google, Meta), local SEO, content marketing, conversion-optimized landing pages, and lead handling/CRM. They will align targeting, messaging, budgets, and tracking around booked evaluations, not vanity metrics.Mention this partnership and receive 20% off setup fees plus LegitScript certification support if needed, so you can launch or relaunch lead generation campaigns with compliance and momentum.2. Be where patients start their research.Secure or enhance your HealingMaps presence (healingmaps.com) to reach research-stage, high-intent patients with credible education and a verified clinic profile that builds trust.3. Strengthen your economics from day one.Enroll free at healinghealthalliance.com to access better pricing on supplies and equipment, improved insurance terms, revenue-generating programs, and a one-click OPEX/CAPEX portal, all designed to help you keep more of your revenue.About Ketamine Lead GenKetamine Lead Gen is the premier digital marketing agency dedicated to supporting ketamine clinics, mental health practices, and wellness centers across the United States. Their mission is to help providers reach more patients in need of life-changing therapies by combining proven lead generation strategies with industry-specific expertise.With a focus on cutting-edge platforms like Google, Meta, and SEO-driven content, Ketamine Lead Gen delivers high-quality, targeted patient leads that convert. Their proprietary ad setups and tailored marketing systems ensure clinics not only grow but also sustain long-term success.As the #1 digital marketing agency for ketamine clinics, they are passionate about breaking barriers in mental health awareness and patient access. Beyond ketamine therapy, their expertise extends into emerging treatments such as MeRT, TMS, and peptide therapies, positioning them at the forefront of growth in the wellness and integrative medicine industries. Visit ketamineleadgen.comAbout HealingMapsHealingMaps helps people find accurate, honest information about psychedelic-assisted therapy, integrative mental health, and ketamine clinics across the U.S., as well as retreats worldwide. Inspired by breakthrough research and expanding access to treatment, HealingMaps is on a journey to be the world’s most informative and trusted psychedelic-therapy search site. Visit healingmaps.com.About Healing Health AllianceHealing Health Alliance (HHA) is a solutions partner for ketamine providers, delivering better pricing on medical and clinic supplies, improved insurance terms, revenue-generating programs, operational tools, and a one-click purchasing portal, creating economies of scale that support sustainable practice growth. Explore healinghealthalliance.com.

