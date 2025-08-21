BigScoots Ranks on the 2025 Inc 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Inc. today announced that BigScoots has ranked on 2025 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

We’ve built BigScoots from the ground up with a focus on real relationships and expert support, and this recognition affirms that our approach continues to resonate. We’re excited for what’s ahead.” — Scott Stapley, Co-Founder and CEO of BigScoots

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 90% Percent, This Marks BigScoots ’ 6th Year on the ListInc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that managed hosting services provider, BigScoots, is No. 4,007 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, also known as the 2025 inc 5000. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia."We’re incredibly proud to see BigScoots ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies," said Scott Stapley, Co-Founder and CEO of BigScoots. "Earning the 4,007 spot is a true testament to the dedication of our team, the loyalty of our clients, and the strength of our commitment to delivering truly personal, high-performance managed hosting. We’ve built BigScoots from the ground up with a focus on real relationships and expert support, and this recognition affirms that our approach continues to resonate. We’re excited for what’s ahead."This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About BigScootsBigScoots is a fully managed hosting and site performance services provider for WordPress content creators, enterprises, and e-commerce clients. Since 2010, BigScoots has been recognized for unparalleled client service with 24/7 support, access to real human experts within 90 seconds, and site-specific management. With its own hardware and network infrastructure inside a world-class data center and a team of in-house engineers, BigScoots collaborates closely with clients, agencies, and developers to deliver robust client hosting services.

