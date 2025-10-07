Elizabeth (Liz) Schwanke Featured in Influential Women as a Celebrated Higher Education Advocate and Advisor

WINONA, MN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Students, Elevating Leadership, and Advancing Higher EducationFeatured in Influential Women 2025, Elizabeth (Liz) Schwanke stands out as a dedicated higher education professional committed to empowering students and strengthening academic pathways. As Academic Advising Coordinator for the College of Business at Winona State University, she plays a key role in guiding students, enhancing retention, and fostering leadership development. With over seven years of experience in advising, admissions, and student engagement, Liz is a trusted advocate for student success.In her current role, Liz develops advising policies, supports students on academic probation, and leads orientation courses designed to help new students transition effectively into college life. Her collaborative approach with faculty and university leadership demonstrates a clear dedication to inclusivity and effectiveness in higher education. By prioritizing individualized guidance and strategic program development, she ensures that students not only reach their academic goals but also build the confidence and resilience to thrive beyond graduation.Liz’s educational journey reflects the same passion she instills in her students. She holds both a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from Winona State University, as well as an MBA in Leadership and Management from the Herberger Business School at St. Cloud State University. Her commitment to student development extends beyond the classroom, with past volunteer roles as a mentor with Camp College and as a friend of the Winona Public Library. She is also an active Gallup CliftonStrengths Coach and member of NACADA: The Global Community for Academic Advising, continually refining her practice and contributing to the field.Guided by the wisdom and encouragement of mentors who shared her passion for education, Liz attributes her success to persistence, support, and a shared commitment to student achievement. The best career advice she has received—Shirley Chisholm’s words, “If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair”—has inspired her to lead with courage and determination. She offers the same encouragement to young women entering the field, reminding them: “You are capable. You bring a valued perspective to the team. You are enough.”Looking to the future, Liz acknowledges that the changing value of higher education in society, alongside evolving federal policies and funding, presents both challenges and opportunities. For her, these shifts are a call to innovation and resilience. Whether helping new students find their footing, advising student organizations, or serving her local community, Elizabeth (Liz) Schwanke continues to model transparency, accountability, and ownership—values that define her career and her impact.Learn More about Elizabeth Schwanke:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/elizabeth-schwanke or through Winona State University, https://w3.winona.edu/CampusDirectory/Home/ContactDetails/e6046d38-75d0-4a90-8a22-1c3a4178365e Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

