Influential Women Highlights Annissa Steward’s Leadership in Building People-Centered HR and Operational Cultures

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blending Strategic Expertise, Lifelong Learning, and Authentic Leadership to Inspire Organizational Growth and SuccessAnnissa Steward, MBA, SHRM-CP, is making her mark as a dynamic HR strategist and business administration leader, currently serving as Director of Member Success at Redirect Health in Phoenix, Arizona. Recently recognized in the 2025 Influential Women feature, Annissa has built her career on fostering collaborative, people-centric environments where individuals and organizations alike can thrive. Known for her outgoing, organized, and driven approach, she excels in fast-paced, growth-oriented workplaces, while remaining dedicated to her own professional development and the advancement of her teams.Annissa’s career journey reflects both depth and versatility. She has held pivotal roles such as Human Resources Advisor at Cardone Ventures and HR leadership positions at Marriott International, where she honed her ability to align people strategies with business objectives. Her academic achievements include an AS from Mt. San Jacinto College, a BBA from California State University, San Marcos, and an MBA from the University of Redlands School of Business and Society. As a SHRM-Certified Professional, she brings both academic rigor and industry credibility to every role she takes on.Guided by the best career advice she ever received—to pursue a broad degree that would keep her career path flexible—Annissa has built a foundation of adaptability and resilience. That philosophy has enabled her to embrace opportunities across industries and bring a thoughtful, strategic perspective to every challenge. She is passionate about driving organizational performance while advocating for leadership approaches that are thoughtful, inclusive, and people-first.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Annissa lives by values that keep her grounded and inspired. She treasures meaningful friendships and time with family, nurtures a love for learning through reading, and maintains a healthy lifestyle.Whether she is inspiring dialogue around career-defining insights or modeling people-first strategies in her professional journey, Annissa Steward continues to bring a forward-looking mindset to HR and business operations—proving that success is built not only on strategy but on the human connections that make it all possible.Learn More about Annissa Steward:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/annissa-steward-1 or through Redirect Health, https://www.redirecthealth.com/about-us/leadership/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

