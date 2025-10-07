Alpha Cleaning Services Expands Eco-Friendly Cleaning Programs for Local Businesses

Office cleaning Elmhurst

Alpha Cleaning Services expands eco-friendly commercial cleaning across Schaumburg, Elmhurst, Elgin & nearby areas—healthier, greener workplaces for all.

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha Cleaning Services, a leading commercial cleaning company serving Chicagoland, is proud to announce the expansion of its eco-friendly cleaning programs for offices and commercial buildings across Schaumburg, Elmhurst, Elk Grove Village, Itasca, Wood Dale, Arlington Heights, Elgin, Naperville, Aurora and Mount Prospect.

With growing awareness about the importance of sustainable practices, Alpha Cleaning Services is taking the lead by offering environmentally responsible cleaning solutions that protect both employee health and the planet.

A Greener Way to Clean

The company’s new eco-friendly cleaning programs are designed for businesses that want to reduce their environmental footprint without sacrificing cleanliness or professionalism.

Alpha Cleaning Services uses EPA-certified green products, microfiber cleaning systems, and HEPA-filter vacuums to remove dirt and allergens effectively while improving indoor air quality. These products are free from harsh chemicals and toxins, making them safer for employees, customers, and cleaning staff alike.

“Clean workplaces shouldn’t come at the expense of our health or the environment,” said a spokesperson for Alpha Cleaning Services. “We’re proud to help local businesses keep their spaces spotless while reducing chemical exposure and waste.”

Tailored for Every Industry

As a local, non-franchise company founded by former facility managers, Alpha Cleaning Services understands that every building has unique needs. Their team designs customized cleaning programs for each client, with flexible schedules and services that include:

Office Cleaning & Janitorial Services

Carpet Shampooing & Floor Care

Restroom Sanitization & Supply Management

Post-Construction & Move-In/Move-Out Cleaning

Green Disinfection & Allergy-Friendly Cleaning Options

From medical offices and schools to corporate buildings, banks, and industrial facilities, Alpha Cleaning Services brings the same attention to detail and reliability to every project.

Serving Businesses Across Chicagoland

Based in the northwest suburbs, Alpha Cleaning Services continues to grow its footprint in some of the area’s most active business communities. The company now provides regular service to offices and commercial properties in:

Schaumburg, Elmhurst, Elk Grove Village, Itasca, Wood Dale, Arlington Heights, Elgin, Naperville, Aurora, Algonquin, Buffalo Grove, Glenview, Wheeling, and Mount Prospect.

Each community benefits from Alpha’s local hiring model, thorough training programs, and commitment to consistent, high-quality service — ensuring clients enjoy the same level of care no matter their location.

Healthier Spaces, Happier Teams

In addition to the environmental benefits, Alpha’s green cleaning approach supports healthier indoor environments. Fewer harsh chemicals mean reduced respiratory irritation, fewer allergic reactions, and better overall air quality — all of which contribute to improved employee well-being and productivity.

“Businesses are realizing that clean air and healthy surroundings matter as much as a polished floor,” said the company’s founder. “We’re excited to help local companies create cleaner, greener, and more welcoming spaces for everyone who walks through their doors.”

About Alpha Cleaning Services

Founded in 2009, Alpha Cleaning Services is a locally owned, non-franchise commercial cleaning company providing reliable, high-quality janitorial and specialty cleaning services throughout the Chicagoland area. With a team trained to meet the unique needs of offices, schools, medical facilities, and industrial spaces, Alpha Cleaning Services has built its reputation on professionalism, consistency, and care.

Contact:

Alpha Cleaning Services

📞 (847) [387 0324)

🌐 www.commercialofficecleaning.net

