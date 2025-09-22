Alpha Cleaning Company Expands Commercial Cleaning Services in Schaumburg, Elmhurst, and Elk Grove Village

Alpha Cleaning Company. Office cleaning in Schaumburg, Wood Dale, Itasca and Arlington Heights.

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha Cleaning Company, a trusted family-owned business specializing in office and commercial cleaning, is proud to announce its continued growth in the Chicagoland area. With over 15 years of experience, Alpha Cleaning Company has built a reputation for reliability, attention to detail, and customer-focused service. Today, the company serves businesses in Schaumburg, Elmhurst, Elk Grove Village, Itasca, Wood Dale, Northbrook, Buffalo Grove and surrounding suburbs.

Alpha Cleaning Company provides a wide range of professional cleaning services, including:

Office Cleaning & Janitorial Services – customized programs for offices, schools, medical facilities, and more.

Carpet Cleaning – deep cleaning to extend carpet life and improve indoor air quality.

Floor Care – scrubbing, stripping, waxing, and buffing to keep floors looking clean and professional.

Move-In / Move-Out Cleaning – detailed preparation for businesses relocating to new spaces.

Green Cleaning Options – eco-friendly products and methods upon request.

“Businesses are looking for more than just a cleaning service—they want a dependable partner who ensures their workplace is safe, healthy, and welcoming,” said Terry Klymkiv, account manager of Alpha Cleaning Company. “We are proud to provide consistent, high-quality service and to form long-term partnerships with our clients across the Chicago suburbs.”

Recent Projects Highlight Alpha Cleaning Company’s Growth

Over the past year, Alpha Cleaning Company has completed several significant projects that demonstrate its range of services and dedication to client satisfaction:

Schaumburg – Performed a detailed move-in cleaning for an office building, preparing the space for new tenants. Following the project, Alpha Cleaning was selected to provide three-day-per-week service.

Itasca – Delivered floor scrubbing and strip-and-wax services as part of a yearly maintenance program for a long-term client. Alpha Cleaning also provides this customer with five-day-per-week janitorial service.

Wood Dale – Completed a deep cleaning project for a large office, which led to an ongoing five-day-per-week cleaning program.

Buffalo Grove, Mount Prospect, Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst – Expanded regular office cleaning and carpet care services for multiple professional offices and facilities.

These projects highlight Alpha Cleaning Company’s ability to deliver both one-time specialized cleaning services and long-term, consistent janitorial programs.

Why Businesses Choose Alpha Cleaning Company

Clients continue to trust Alpha Cleaning Company because of:

Flexibility – service programs available daily, weekly, or customized to client needs.

Reliability – dedicated cleaning staff with a focus on consistency and professionalism.

Local Expertise – strong presence across Chicago suburbs, understanding the needs of local businesses.

Family-Owned Commitment – personalized service from a company that values long-term relationships.

Expanding Service Areas

While Alpha Cleaning Company has built a strong presence in Schaumburg, Elmhurst, and Elk Grove Village, the company now actively services additional communities including:

Bensenville

Melrose Park

Northbrook

Mount Prospect

Arlington Heights

Des Plaines

Naperville

Palatine

Glendale Heights

Buffalo Grove

Vernon Hills

This expansion allows Alpha Cleaning Company to support more businesses with professional, affordable, and dependable cleaning solutions.

About Alpha Cleaning Company

Alpha Cleaning Company is a family-owned commercial cleaning provider based in Streamwood, Illinois. The company specializes in office cleaning, janitorial services, carpet cleaning, and floor care for businesses of all sizes. With a reputation built on reliability and attention to detail, Alpha Cleaning Company proudly serves Schaumburg, Elmhurst, Elk Grove Village, Bensenville, Melrose Park, Northbrook, and other Chicagoland suburbs.

For more information, visit www.alphacleaningcompany.com



Media Contact:

Terry Klymkiv

Alpha Cleaning Company

www.alphacleaningcompany.com

