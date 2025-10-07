Tamara Lauterbach, MBA Recognized in Influential Women for Advancing Cybersecurity Strategy and Innovation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blending Technical Expertise, Visionary Leadership, and Mentorship to Shape the Future of Data SecurityInfluential Women has highlighted Tamara Lauterbach, MBA, as part of its 2025 feature spotlighting leaders who are shaping industries and inspiring change. A seasoned cybersecurity specialist, Tamara currently serves as Senior GRC Specialist at Gong, where she leverages more than a decade of experience to strengthen organizational security and foster a culture of resilience.Tamara’s career reflects a rare blend of technical expertise and visionary leadership. At Gong, she drives governance, risk, and compliance strategies while advancing data security frameworks. Previously, as Cybersecurity Manager at Guthrie, she successfully led the organization to achieve HITRUST certification and implemented robust programs that elevated its overall security posture. Her expertise extends across multiple frameworks, including GDPR, ISO 27001, SOC 2, and HITRUST, making her a trusted advisor in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape.Her academic journey is equally impressive; Tamara earned a Bachelor of Arts from Argosy University, an MBA in Fraud & Forensics and Organizational Leadership from Carlow University, a Master of Public Health, and an M.S. in Information Technology and Systems. She is also deeply engaged with professional networks such as Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), InfraGard, and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), where she advocates for collaboration, innovation, and diversity within the field. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Tamara devotes time to mentoring and speaking at industry events and universities, encouraging the next generation of cybersecurity professionals to pursue careers in technology with confidence and curiosity.Tamara attributes her success to a combination of hands-on experience and formal education. Her academic background equipped her with the tools to communicate effectively and ensure business continuity, while her father, a former IBM engineer, mentored her early by challenging her to solve technical problems independently. This blend of guidance and education pushed her to think creatively and step outside her comfort zone, shaping the way she leads and innovates in technology today.The best career advice Tamara ever received came from a former boss who told her, “If you don’t connect the dots, you won’t survive.” That principle has stayed with her and continues to sharpen her critical thinking throughout her career. In her field, Tamara recognizes one of the biggest challenges—and opportunities—as bridging the gap in understanding when it comes to communicating risk and new technology. She notes that resistance to change is common, but adaptation is essential to avoid being left behind.At the core of her work and personal life, Tamara values integrity, honesty, and radical candor. She believes in speaking her truth with clarity and respect while remaining open to others’ perspectives. As a woman in technology, she has often had to prove herself, yet she firmly believes her knowledge should speak for itself, and she strives to balance confidence with openness.With her vision, expertise, and commitment to empowering others, Tamara Lauterbach is not only advancing cybersecurity but also setting a standard for leadership in technology.Learn More about Tamara Lauterbach:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/tamara-lauterbach Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.