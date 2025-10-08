PFAS Tech Startup Forever Analytical Win’s Rally’s $1 Million Pitch Competition

PFAS is in everything but hard to detect. Forever Analytical and its disruptive proton-powered technology detects PFAS in Liquids + solids, in near real time.

Forever Analytical’s first-in-class, proton beam-powered screening technology detects endless types of PFAS in virtually any liquid and solid, consumer or industrial product, in under three minutes,” ” — Hunter McMillan

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forever Analytical , Inc., a tech startup with a novel approach for rapidly detecting PFAS forever chemicals in liquids and solids, captured first place in the RALLY Pitch Competition held September 24 and 25 at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Judges chose Forever Analytical over four competitors from across the United States in the Hard Tech category, winning up to a $1 million in venture funding to accelerate their startup. Forever Analytical was the only Indiana-based company in the Hard Tech category.Forever Analytical, Inc., a tech startup with a novel approach for rapidly detecting PFAS forever chemicals in liquids and solids, captured first place in the RALLY Pitch Competition held September 24 and 25 at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Judges chose Forever Analytical over four competitors from across the United States in the Hard Tech category, winning up to a $1 million in venture funding to accelerate their startup. Forever Analytical was the only Indiana-based company in the Hard Tech category.The RALLY Pitch Competition is the centerpiece of Indiana’s global innovation conference that attracts thousands of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, technologists, and others seeking to connect. The Pitch Competition featured 25 finalists across five categories competing for a total prize amount of up to $5 million. RALLY is hosted by Elevate Ventures, Innopower and Prolific.Forever Analytical CEO Hunter MacMillan delivered the winning pitch, focusing on how his company’s technology is addressing the global issue of PFAS contamination. PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, are linked to cancer, decreased immunity, infertility, developmental issues in children, and environmental contamination. The company has launched an independent test lab for PFAS and other contaminants for clients in North America and the European Union and is commercializing field deployable systems for real time screening and monitoring at water and wastewater treatment plants, environmental site remediation projects, and suspected “hot spots” where materials containing PFAS are commonly used.“There are thousands of PFAS chemicals, and they’re everywhere—baby products, cosmetics, feminine hygiene products, firefighting gear, food packaging, water, wastewater, clothing and carpeting. Regulations to limit the presence and use of PFAS are on the rise in North American and the European Union, putting companies and public entities at risk of fines or lawsuits,” explains MacMillan.“Traditional PFAS testing methodologies have limited capabilities. Forever Analytical’s first-in-class, proton beam-powered screening technology is able to detect endless types of PFAS in virtually any liquid and solid, consumer or industrial product, in less than three minutes,” MacMillan explains. “Coupled with affordability, our technology is a gamechanger.”Forever Analytical’s foundational technology was originally developed by Graham Peaslee, an applied nuclear physicist and professor emeritus at the University of Notre Dame. He now serves as Forever Analytical’s chief technology officer. Further refinements have been made by Forever Analytical’s European team led by Cor Datema, PhD, and with funding from the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Eurostars, and the HG Accelerator/HG Ventures.MacMillan expressed deep gratitude to RALLY’s hosts and judges for the opportunity to compete in one of Indiana’s most prestigious pitch competitions. “Our team was honored to be a RALLY finalist, but to win the competition was more than we imagined. The monetary prize is fantastic as it will fuel the growth of our lab and commercialization of our field systems. Equally important, RALLY introduced Forever Analytical to many venture capitalists, potential strategic partners and industry influencers who are already making a difference for us.”Forever Analytical is currently raising a $1 million Seed Round. Those interested in participating should connect with CEO Hunter MacMillan @Info@ForeverAnalytical.com.About Forever Analytical, Inc.With operating locations in South Bend, Indiana, and Eindhoven, The Netherlands, Forever Analytical provides PFAS screening and monitoring services to global customers. The company’s novel proton-beam powered technology is able to rapidly detect with accuracy and specificity thousands of PFAS chemicals and other contaminants in minutes and in so doing support fluorine-free human and environmental health. Learn more at https://www.ForeverAnalytical.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.