Global Packaging Company Gilpin Acquires AMCLO, a Specialty Packaging Manufacturer

Gilpin, an integrated packaging solutions supplier, acquired AMCLO, maker of metal closures for composite cans, tubes and cores. The deal closed 9-30-2025.

The AMCLO acquisition and collaboration with Rayfield Metal Stamping underscores Gilpin's commitment to our customers and support U.S. manufacturing and domestic supply security.” — Paul McClure, CEO

BIRMINGHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gilpin , a supplier of integrated packaging, equipment and service solutions, has announced the acquisition of AMCLO , among the largest independent manufacturers of metal closures for composite cans, tubes and cores. The deal, which closed September 30, 2025, includes AMCLO’s production equipment, product inventory and customers.Additionally, Gilpin has tapped Rayfield Metal Stamping , a subsidiary of Reynolds Services, Inc., as its manufacturing partner. The AMCLO equipment and inventory will be transferred to the company’s Greenville, Pennsylvania, plant immediately after closing and will begin production of the extensive line of stock that includes custom metal caps, plugs, closures, and ends. Gilpin will assume all sales, marketing, and supply chain management for current and new customers.Gilpin CEO Paul McClure says the AMCLO acquisition is a win for everyone involved. “We are adding a new line of specialty metal packaging to Gilpin’s portfolio, which expands our offerings to current and future customers. It brings a whole new level of value-added expertise and capabilities to AMCLO customers as well as the opportunity to purchase other forms of packaging through Gilpin. The acquisition and collaboration with Rayfield also underscores our commitment to support U.S. manufacturing and domestic supply security.”Gilpin provides integrated packaging solutions that simplify the inherent complexities of packaging for established brands, new product launches as well as startup companies that benefits from something more than a “click, add to cart” solution. This includes insight into and sourcing multiple packaging formats such as ends and closures, thermoformed and injection-molded cups and containers, flexible packaging and labels, and composite cans. Gilpin supports individual customer needs with services that span packaging design, flexibility on smaller volume purchases, technical support, supply chain management, and distribution.McClure, who acquired Gilpin in 2005, has grown the company to eight figure sales through diversification, a team of packaging professionals with deep experience across formats and around the world, and by building strong relationships with customers that produce well-known branded products and packaging companies whose products Gilpin sells. These range from small, privately held packaging manufacturers to global packaging corporations.“What customers and suppliers appreciate about Gilpin is regardless of how challenging a situation is, our response is, ‘We can do that.’ We have relationships all over the world and work hard at being nimble and responsive to customer needs, no matter how complex. Our approach is very personal; our team works one-on-one with customers and suppliers to find solutions that support and grow their businesses,” McClure says.“We’re excited to see where our new product line and the collaboration with Rayfield Metal Stamping takes us.”About GilpinFounded in 1963 and acquired by Paul McClure in 2005, Gilpin, Inc. is an integrated packaging solutions provider that serves an international clientele of consumer and industrial products companies. Gilpin partners with respected packaging companies around the world to provide a comprehensive portfolio that includes ends, closures, caps and plugs; thermoformed and injection molded cups and containers; flexible packaging and labels; composite cans; and specialty packaging. Gilpin also provides technical support on packaging design, equipment sourcing and installation, and supply chain management. Learn more.About Rayfield Metal StampingFounded in 1982 and now a subsidiary of Reynolds Services, Inc., Rayfield Metal Stamping specializes in precision stamping and packaging solutions. With deep roots in the composite can industry, Rayfield has expanded its capabilities across a wide range of metal packaging applications. Backed by more than four decades of expertise and supported by modernized manufacturing facilities in Ohio and Pennsylvania, Rayfield delivers superior products, reliable service, and outstanding customer satisfaction. Learn more.CONTACT: Melanie Lux, 803-331-4794, Melanie@Lux-Writes.com

