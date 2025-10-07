Influential Women Recognizes Mary Ann Cohen’s Impact on the World of Fine Art

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mary Ann Cohen, esteemed owner and CEO of MAC Art Galleries, has been recognized in the 2025 Influential Women series, celebrating her extraordinary contributions to the art world. With over 35 years of experience, she is widely regarded as one of the nation’s most respected art dealers—a visionary leader known for her discerning eye, resilience, and unwavering dedication to elevating contemporary art and artists on both a national and international stage.From the late 1980s to the present, Cohen’s career has combined innovation with steadfast commitment. She began with a thriving gallery in Malibu, California, which quickly attracted Hollywood’s most notable figures, before expanding into national art dealing and fine art publishing. Along the way, she collaborated with iconic artists including Romero Britto, Peter Max, and Red Grooms. By the 1990s, her expertise was sought after by corporations, collectors, and charitable organizations, with her curated projects featured in museum exhibitions, corporate collections, and public installations.Today, Cohen oversees four premier gallery locations in Fort Lauderdale, Delray Beach, and Jupiter, Florida. Under her leadership, MAC Art Galleries has become a cornerstone of the South Florida art community, representing over 150 internationally recognized artists. Celebrated for excellence, innovation, and personalized service, the galleries are renowned for their diverse collections and thoughtfully curated exhibitions, offering experiences that inspire, educate, and enrich the art world at large.A Foundation of Education and VisionCohen’s formal training in the arts includes studies at the School of Visual Arts in New York City and a BA in Art Education from California State University, where she also earned a secondary teaching credential. This combination of academic grounding and practical experience informs her curatorial process, enabling her to bring world-class collections to her clients. Beyond her exhibitions, she has designed many distinctive gallery spaces that invite discovery, offering environments where art can spark both inspiration and reflection.Her collaborative, personalized approach has been central to her success. Working closely with her expert team of fine art consultants, Cohen provides in-home showings and tailored guidance, ensuring that each client feels confident in their selections. This emphasis on trust and relationship-building has set MAC Art Galleries apart, fostering a loyal clientele that values not only the art itself but also the experience of acquiring it.Perseverance and Leadership in Challenging TimesResilience has been a defining trait for Cohen, who often likens running an art business to navigating stormy seas. It is an apt metaphor: she has successfully steered her galleries through recessions, wars, 9/11, and the COVID-19 pandemic. When the 2020 shutdown hit, her gallery was fully stocked for the season, resulting in an initial pause—followed by an unexpected surge in demand. “People turn to art for meaning, comfort, and inspiration during uncertain times,” she reflects. That trend has only deepened, as collectors increasingly prioritize surrounding themselves with works that uplift and inspire.At the heart of her vision lies a steadfast commitment to artists. Cohen believes their creativity is the true foundation of her galleries’ success, and she works tirelessly to balance the practical demands of business with the evolving needs of the talent she represents. By championing artists and their work, she not only nurtures their growth but also connects collectors with pieces that carry enduring meaning.Lessons and Advice for the Next GenerationCohen’s career has been shaped by pivotal lessons. Early on, a visiting German curator cautioned her not to worry about appearances or looking like the former gallery that rented her space, as ultimately that gallery was forced to close. Cohen remembers her curator friend saying “be beautiful and die a beautiful death.” The remark struck her as both haunting and liberating, affirming the value of authenticity. From that moment, she committed to trusting her instincts and championing the art she truly believed in — a principle that continues to define her leadership today.To young women pursuing creative careers, Cohen offers encouragement tempered with realism: be bold in following your passions, but recognize the challenges that lie ahead. She emphasizes the importance of resilience, the balance of creativity with business acumen, and the patience required to build the right team of staff, artists, and advisors. In her view, perseverance and a clear vision are the true foundations of long-term success in the art world.The Transformative Power of ArtAbove all, Cohen remains devoted to the transformative power of art itself. She has witnessed how thoughtfully curated works can inspire, heal, and uplift individuals and communities—especially during times of personal or collective challenge. Through her galleries’ charitable initiatives, she ensures that art serves not only as a source of personal enrichment but also as a force for positive community impact.Mary Ann Cohen’s recognition in the 2025 Influential Women series stands as a testament to her vision, dedication, and profound influence on the world of contemporary art. With perseverance, adaptability, and an enduring passion for the arts, she continues to shape the cultural landscape—connecting artists and collectors, fostering creativity, and reaffirming art’s timeless ability to transform lives.Learn More about Mary Ann Cohen:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/maryann-cohen or through her website, https://macfineart.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

