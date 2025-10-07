Connect Family Law Launches Innovative Wellness Campaign Featuring Oura Ring Support

Submit Release
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Connect Family Law has launched a new initiative that blends cutting-edge technology with community resources to support individuals and families navigating separation and divorce. The program is available exclusively to clients who formally retain the firm, highlighting Connect’s commitment to providing holistic support alongside legal representation.

Through the initiative, retained clients will receive:
A complimentary counselling or coaching session with a separation specialist
A complimentary Oura Ring to support sleep, stress, and overall wellness tracking
Quarterly “Divorce Salon” webinars offering education and community support
Practical online resources through Connect’s regularly updated blog

“This campaign reflects our belief that legal support should extend beyond courtrooms and contracts,” said Leisha Murphy, Partner at Connect Family Law. “By combining innovative tools like the Oura Ring with counselling and community education, we’re helping clients care for their whole selves during one of life’s most difficult transitions.”

With this initiative, Connect Family Law continues to redefine family law services by pairing legal expertise with holistic resources that promote resilience, connection, and healing.

About Connect Family Law
Connect Family Law is a full-service family law firm with offices across British Columbia. With a focus on compassion, collaboration, and community, the firm is committed to helping clients navigate separation, divorce, and other family matters with dignity and respect.

