ILAPPS Unveils New Website and Brand Identity, Marking a New Era for Podiatric Care in Illinois

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Illinois Association of Podiatric Physicians and Surgeons (ILAPPS), formerly known as the Illinois Podiatric Medical Association, is proud to announce the launch of its new website and refreshed brand identity. This transformation reflects ILAPPS’ continued commitment to advancing foot and ankle care while enhancing the experience of its members, patients, and partners across Illinois.

The new ILAPPS.org website serves as a modern hub for both podiatric professionals and patients. It features streamlined navigation, accessible educational resources, and an improved Find a Doctor tool to help patients connect quickly with qualified podiatric physicians in their communities.

For ILAPPS members, the site offers easier access to continuing education opportunities, advocacy updates, and clinical resources designed to support professional growth and patient outcomes.

“ILAPPS represents more than a new name — it represents a renewed focus,” said Dr. Peter Lovato, president of ILAPPS. “We’re entering a new era of collaboration, advocacy, and innovation in podiatric medicine. This rebrand positions us to better serve our members and the patients who rely on them.”

As part of this evolution, ILAPPS’ updated visual identity embodies professionalism, trust, and forward momentum. The new look and feel align with the organization’s mission to elevate the podiatric profession and advance comprehensive, accessible care for Illinois residents.

The rebrand extends beyond the website, with refreshed branding now featured across all ILAPPS communication channels — including social media, newsletters, and member outreach. This consistent presence reinforces ILAPPS’ commitment to modernizing how it connects with members, patients, and the broader healthcare community.

Membership: Strength in Community

ILAPPS membership connects podiatric professionals to a powerful statewide network dedicated to advancing the field. Members gain access to exclusive educational programs, practice management resources, advocacy support, and opportunities for professional collaboration. By joining ILAPPS, podiatrists strengthen their practice, amplify their voice in healthcare policy, and contribute to the collective advancement of podiatric medicine in Illinois.

For over a century, ILAPPS has been the voice of podiatric physicians and surgeons in Illinois — championing legislative advocacy, supporting continuing medical education, and promoting high standards of patient care. With its new website and brand direction, the Association reaffirms its role as a leader and resource in the ever-changing healthcare landscape.

Visit the new website at www.ilapps.org to explore member benefits, find a local podiatric physician, and learn more about ILAPPS’ ongoing initiatives to support both practitioners and the patients they serve.

