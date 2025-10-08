Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Radwa Saad, Founder of Dent Blanche Dental, Featured Speaker at DS World 2025 in Las Vegas

Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Radwa Saad with Dentsply Sirona CEO Mr. Dan Scavilla and Ms. Tina Stiehle from SureSmile Team Dr. Radwa Saad with Orange Theory Co-Founder Ellen Latham Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Radwa Saad with Ivoclar CEO Mr. Markus Heinz and Mr. Chet Spivey Ivoclar CCO, North America

Dr. Radwa Saad, Founder of Dent Blanche Dental, recognized as a leader in digital dentistry, shares insights at DS World 2025 in Las Vegas.

Digital dentistry empowers us to create smiles with precision, artistry, and confidence. Speaking at DS World 2025 was an honor and a celebration of innovation shaping patient care” — Dr. Radwa Saad

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Radwa Saad , DMD, Founder of Dent Blanche Dental and a nationally recognized Key Opinion Leader (KOL) and speaker for SureSmileDentsply Sirona, was a featured speaker at DS World 2025 in Las Vegas, one of the largest and most influential dental conferences in the world.Dr. Saad presented on two different occasions, showcasing her expertise in digital integration within modern dentistry. Her lectures highlighted advancements in:- 3D Scanning & Digital Impressions- 3D CBCT Imaging- 3D Printing Applications- 3D Milling using CERECTechnology- Implant Treatment Planning- Clear Aligner Treatment with Digital WorkflowsRecognized as one of the Leaders in Digital Dentistry, Dr. Radwa Saad emphasized how cutting-edge technologies are redefining cosmetic dentistry, implant placement, and smile transformations for patients in New Jersey, New York, and beyond. She spoke about how digital workflows are transforming both patient care and practice efficiency. She shared her insights on how technology-driven solutions elevate the field of cosmetic dentistry, particularly for the growing adult clear aligner market.During the conference, Dr. Saad met with Dentsply Sirona CEO Mr. Daniel Scavilla to discuss how SureSmile clear aligners are revolutionizing cosmetic dentistry by providing a transformative approach for adult patients seeking aesthetic and functional improvements. She also connected with Ivoclar CEO Mr. Markus Heinz and Mr. Chet Spivey, CCO North America, strengthening relationships with some of the world’s leading dental innovators.Reflecting on her experience at DS World, Dr. Saad stated:“Digital dentistry is not the future—it’s the present. The integration of advanced technologies allows us to design treatment plans with unprecedented accuracy, efficiency, and artistry. DS World is where innovation and inspiration come together, and it was an honor to contribute as a speaker this year.”Beyond the lecture halls, DS World 2025 also featured powerful moments of connection and inspiration. Dr. Saad reconnected with colleagues, formed new collaborations, and had the opportunity to meet Orange Theory co-founder Ellen Latham, who shared her inspiring entrepreneurial journey. The event culminated with a memorable performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Sheryl Crow, adding an unforgettable note to the conference experience.Dr. Saad continues to bring her passion for advanced cosmetic dentistry and digital workflows to her patients at Dent Blanche Dental, headquartered in Princeton, NJ, with an upcoming expansion to Manhattan’s prestigious Fifth Avenue.About Dr. Radwa SaadDr. Radwa Saad, DMD, is the Founder of Dent Blanche Dental, a premier luxury dental office in Princeton, New Jersey, with a new location opening soon on Fifth Avenue in New York City. She is a cosmetic dentist, a Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI), and holds a Mastership in Dental Implant Placement and Restoration. Dr. Saad is a past president of the Mercer Dental Society, an accomplished speaker, and an innovator in cosmetic dentistry and digital workflows.About Dent Blanche DentalDent Blanche Dental is a state-of-the-art dental office in Princeton, NJ, offering advanced cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, same-day crowns, veneers, clear aligners, and full smile design using digital CAD/CAM technology. Known for its luxury experience and nature-infused dentistry, the practice combines world-class expertise with patient comfort. A new flagship location, Dent Blanche Dental Fifth Avenue in New York, is set to launch soon, expanding Dr. Saad’s vision of elevated dentistry.For more information, visit: https://dentblanchedental.com Media Contact:Dent Blanche Dental3640 Lawrenceville RdPrinceton, NJ 08540Phone: (609) 890-1888Email: DrSaad@dentblanchedental.com

