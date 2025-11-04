Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Radwa Saad of Dent Blanche Dental Shines at Angel Ball 2025 and Announces Fifth Ave Flagship

Dr. Radwa Saad, founder of Dent Blanche Dental, with Denise Rich Founder of Gabrielle's Angels Foundation for Cancer Research at the Angel Ball 2025 Dr. Radwa Saad Founder of Dent Blanche Dental with Philanthropist Tina Knowles honoree at Angel Ball 2025 The Music Legend Patti LaBelle on Stage performing for Angel Ball 2025

Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Radwa Saad of Dent Blanche Dental Shines at Angel Ball 2025, Donates Smile Makeover, & Announces Fifth Avenue Flagship facing Central Park

It was an honor to stand among inspiring changemakers united by one mission—to give hope. Supporting Gabrielle’s Angels reflects our dedication to healing and restoring confidence through every smile” — Dr. Radwa Saad, Founder of Dent Blanche Dental

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned cosmetic dentist and philanthropist Dr. Radwa Saad , founder of Dent Blanche Dental , made a stunning appearance on the red carpet at Gabrielle’s Angels Foundation’s Angel Ball 2025, held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The star-studded gala, founded by Denise Rich, brought together leaders in entertainment, business, and philanthropy to raise funds for groundbreaking cancer research.Under the sparkling chandeliers of Cipriani Wall Street, the stars aligned for the Gabrielle’s Angels Foundation Angel Ball 2025, one of New York’s most glamorous philanthropic evenings. Among the red-carpet highlights was Dr. Radwa Saad, a celebrated cosmetic dentist, visionary entrepreneur, and founder of the luxury dental brand Dent Blanche Dental, who stunned in a sophisticated couture look while supporting the fight against cancer.The Angel Ball, founded by philanthropist Denise Rich in memory of her daughter Gabrielle, continues to attract Hollywood icons, business moguls, and global changemakers. This year’s honorees — Tina Knowles, Amy Heart Green, and Skye Hankey — were recognized for their extraordinary dedication to philanthropy and leadership. The evening was electric with performances by music legend Patti LaBelle, Ja Rule, and rising star Paul Russell, turning Cipriani into a stage of hope and celebration.In a rare and heartwarming appearance, Ivy Blue Carter, daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, attended alongside her grandmother Tina Knowles, adding an unforgettable generational moment to the night’s magic.Dr. Saad was featured on Getty Images among influential guests, including global business leader Liz Elting, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga, media icon Gayle King, Destiny’s Child star Michelle Williams, philanthropist Brock Pierce, and music legend LL Cool J. Together, they embodied the spirit of unity, elegance, and purpose that defines the Angel Ball legacy.But Dr. Saad’s contribution went far beyond her presence on the red carpet. In a gesture of compassion and artistry, she donated a luxury smile makeover from her renowned Dent Blanche Dental practice in Princeton, NJ, to the event’s silent auction. The contribution will directly support cancer research through Gabrielle’s Angels Foundation, reinforcing her belief that a beautiful smile can inspire healing and confidence from within.“It was an extraordinary night filled with love, resilience, and hope,” said Dr. Radwa Saad. “Every smile we create at Dent Blanche Dental is a reminder of the power of transformation — both physical and emotional. Supporting Gabrielle’s Angels and their mission to fund cancer research is deeply personal and aligns with our commitment to restoring confidence and well-being.”A nationally recognized leader in cosmetic and digital dentistry, Dr. Saad is known for pioneering “Nature-Infused Dentistry” — a philosophy that merges cutting-edge technology with serene, spa-like environments. Her Princeton flagship has become a destination for high-profile patients seeking privacy, artistry, and precision.Dr. Saad also announced an exciting new chapter: the upcoming opening of Dent Blanche Dental Fifth Avenue , a breathtaking luxurious dental office overlooking Central Park at 950 Fifth Avenue, set to debut in summer 2026. The Manhattan flagship will embody her signature style — featuring private operatories, massage chairs, advanced digital imaging, and same-day porcelain veneers — redefining what it means to experience elevated dentistry in New York City.“Dentistry is not just about teeth; it’s about transformation, confidence, and care,” Dr. Saad added. “Our new Fifth Avenue location will blend luxury with innovation — where art, technology, and compassion come together to create unforgettable smiles.”The 2025 Angel Ball proved once again that beauty and generosity go hand in hand. With the glow of the city skyline, live performances, and philanthropic hearts beating in unison, the night served as a testament to what can happen when purpose meets passion.About Dr. Radwa SaadDr. Radwa Saad, DMD is an award-winning cosmetic and implant dentist, a national speaker for Dentsply Sirona (SureSmile), and a Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI). Recognized as one of the East Coast’s most accomplished dental innovators, Dr. Saad has been featured across national media for her expertise in digital dentistry, smile design, and luxury patient care. She is the founder of Dent Blanche Dental, a state-of-the-art practice in Princeton, NJ, known for same-day porcelain veneers, dental implants, and her signature Nature-Infused Dentistry approach.About Dent Blanche DentalDent Blanche Dental is a world-class cosmetic and implant dentistry destination offering the perfect balance of science, technology, and luxury. Founded by Dr. Radwa Saad, the practice specializes in digital smile design, same-day CAD/CAM porcelain restorations, implant placement and restoration, and full-mouth rehabilitation — all in a serene, spa-inspired setting.The upcoming Dent Blanche Dental Fifth Avenue location, opening in summer 2026 at 950 Fifth Avenue, will bring the brand’s signature elegance and innovation to Manhattan, overlooking the beauty of Central Park.Media Contact:Dent Blanche Dental PR Team3640 Lawrenceville Rd, Princeton, NJ 08540drsaad@dentblanchedental.com609-890-1888

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.