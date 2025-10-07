Only 10 Days Left: Partners in PROMISE® Urges Military Families to Complete the 2025 Military Special Education Survey

Take the survey TODAY!

When respite hours are cut, that directly impacts the well-being of families and the mission readiness of our servicemembers. The survey gives families a platform have their voices heard.” — Michelle Norman

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partners in PROMISE (PiP), a national nonprofit dedicated to advocating for military-connected families navigating special education and the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP), is reminding families that only 10 days remain to participate in the 2025 Military Special Education Survey.This year’s survey comes at a critical time. Military families are already grappling with the uncertainty of the government shutdown, while also adjusting to significant changes in EFMP respite care. Many caregivers have lost hours of support, with some losing access to respite care altogether. These realities add to the stress that families face while navigating school transitions, special education services, and healthcare systems.“Respite care is not a luxury — it is a lifeline,” said Michelle Norman, Executive Director and Founder of Partners in PROMISE. “When respite hours are cut, caregivers, often the military spouse, lose the chance to recharge. That directly impacts the well-being of families and the mission readiness of our servicemembers. The survey gives families a platform to make sure their voices are heard and their struggles are not ignored.”The survey, in partnership with Elmhurst University, Clemson University, and Vanderbilt University, gathers data on the real experiences of military families in special education, EFMP, DoDEA, homeschooling, gifted education, and twice-exceptional programs. Findings from past surveys have influenced national and state-level policy, improved special education legal services across service branches, and empowered families with resources to advocate for their children.Partners in PROMISE invites all military-connected families of children with special needs to complete the 2025 Military Special Education Survey before the deadline. Every response matters — and every story can drive change.About Partners in PROMISEPartners in PROMISE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to Protecting the Rights Of Military children In Special Education (PROMISE). We confront the complex challenges facing exceptional military families by developing data-informed solutions grounded in their lived experiences. Through our research, advocacy, and direct support programs, we equip families, inform leaders, and enable military children with disabilities to thrive. For more information about PiP, visit www.thepromiseaact.org

