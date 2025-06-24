New Report Highlights Considerations for Homeschooling Military-Connected Children with Disabilities

Our goal is to better understand why families choose this path and what supports may be helpful to ensure educational continuity and success.” — Crystal DeVoss Mahany, Policy Research & Legal Analyst

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partners in PROMISE , a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting military families navigating special education, has released a new report titled “Homeschooling Report: Addressing Unique Challenges for Homeschooling Military-Connected Children with Disabilities.” The report explores the educational path some military families take by choosing to homeschool and outlines the factors that contribute to this decision.Drawing on data from Partners in PROMISE’s 2022 survey, this special topic report shows that approximately 10% of military families surveyed homeschooled during the 2021-2022 school year. “We learned that homeschooling is an educational option military families are considering,” said Crystal DeVoss Mahany, Policy Research & Legal Analyst. “Our goal is to better understand why families choose this path and what supports may be helpful to ensure educational continuity and success.”Dr. Jenna Kremkow, Lead Researcher for Partners in PROMISE, added, “This is an important glimpse into an under-researched population within the military family and disability community families who homeschool. While the sample size for this report is limited, we hope to build on these initial findings to learn how to better support these military families.”Key highlights from the report include:The importance of understanding state laws regarding homeschoolers as military-connected families relocate.An examination of how frequent relocations can affect access to services and support systems, especially for EFMP families.Real-life experiences from military parents who homeschooled their children.The report also shares practical strategies and tips, identifies areas where additional support could be beneficial, and offers policy recommendations aimed at helping military-connected homeschoolers navigate both educational and healthcare systems more effectively.“Even with federal protections in place, we’re seeing military-connected families with special needs choosing to homeschool at higher rates than I would expect,” said Michelle Norman, Executive Director of Partners in PROMISE. “This trend deserves closer attention, and we’re committed to amplifying their voices and understanding their unique experiences.”To view the full report, visit https://thepromiseact.org/homeschooling-report-challenges-for-military-connected-children-with-disabilities/

