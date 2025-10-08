New Free Florida Personal Injury Guidebook Helps Residents Protect Their Rights After an Accident

Mitch Panter, author of "Florida Personal Injury Guidebook: How to Protect Your Rights"

Mitch Panter’s new free eBook helps Floridians learn what to do after an accident, how to handle insurance claims, and how Florida laws affect your recovery.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mitchell J. Panter, managing partner at Panter, Panter & Sampedro, P.A. (PPS), has released a free educational eBook titled Florida Personal Injury Guidebook: How to Protect Your Rights. The guide can be downloaded at panterlaw.com.The book is designed to help Florida residents understand what to do after an accident, avoid common mistakes, and protect their right to fair compensation. Drawing on more than 30 years of experience representing accident victims across the state, Mitchell Panter provides practical, Florida-specific information that individuals can use immediately following an injury.“This guidebook was created to give Floridians access to clear, reliable information from day one,” Panter said. “Our goal is to help injured individuals protect their rights and avoid pitfalls that could harm their recovery. As a Board-Certified Civil Trial Lawyer, I wanted this resource to serve as a trusted educational tool for our community.”The Florida Personal Injury Guidebook covers key topics such as what steps to take immediately after an accident, how to communicate with insurance companies, and how Florida’s unique laws affect recovery. It also explains how to choose the right attorney, what evidence to preserve, and why timing matters in personal injury cases.About Mitchell J. Panter:Mitchell J. Panter is the managing partner at Panter, Panter & Sampedro, P.A., where he has represented injured individuals and families across Florida for more than three decades. He is Board Certified as a Civil Trial Lawyer by The Florida Bar and the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Mitchell Panter has tried many cases throughout the State, argued in several jurisdictions, including State and Federal Courts, and has argued in the 3rd and 4th District Court of Appeals as well as the Florida Supreme Court.About Panter, Panter & Sampedro, P.A.:For more than 30 years, Panter, Panter & Sampedro has represented individuals and families throughout Florida and the Country as well as clients throughout the world who have been seriously injured due to the negligence of others, including Auto and Trucking accidents, Medical Malpractice, Premises Liability claims, Product Liability Claims, and other Catastrophic Injury and Wrongful Death Claims. The firm is dedicated to protecting the rights of the injured through preparation, integrity, and personalized advocacy. To learn more, visit panterlaw.com or call (305) 662-6178.

Legal Disclaimer:

