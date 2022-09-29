Misty Buck Joins Former NFL Player Marques Ogden to Talk About The Struggles of Life After Sports on Top-Rated Podcast
Get Authentic With Marques, hosted by Marques Ogden recently featured Misty Buck, a renowned athlete mental health and mindset coach, author, and speaker.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get Authentic With Marques, hosted by Marques Ogden–in partnership with the NFL Alumni Network and globally ranked in the top 1.5% most listened to podcasts–recently featured Misty Buck, a renowned athlete mental health and mindset coach, author, and speaker.
In the episode, Ogden dives deep into the topic of life after sports with Buck. They discuss what authenticity means for your inner game as well as the transition into life after sports. Buck shared the top problems athletes face after sports retirement and what they can do about it. She also shares valuable tips for how athletes and professionals can effectively create authenticity, purpose, and identity in their lives. On the show, Buck also introduced a new program, 360 Pro Athlete Transition, which serves as a “one-stop shop” for athletes looking for comprehensive support after they leave the game.
“One of the most inspiring, authentic, electrifying interviews that we have ever done! Misty’s definition of authenticity right from the get-go will pull you in right from the start,” says Ogden, a former NFL player turned keynote speaker, author, and consultant.
“I’m grateful that Marques is offering a space where people can spread real and authentic messages,” adds Buck. “The struggles for retired athletes in their transition into life after sports can be vast and lead to issues such as depression and anxiety. We want anyone going through a transition to know that you’re not alone and there is support available.”
The Get Authentic With Marques show is available on all major podcast platforms.
To contact Ogden and the Get Authentic With Marques show, please visit https://marquesogden.com/.
To contact Buck and learn more about her mental health and mindset programs for athletes, please visit https://purposesoulathletics.com/.
In partnership with the NFL Alumni Network, this podcast delivers honest, unfiltered and real-time stories & knowledge with authenticity. Learn from Marques Ogden, a former NFL player who went from eight figures to $8.25/hour by not accepting responsibility for his role in failing his first entrepreneurial venture. Now, he's risen from the ashes to share his experiences and powerful story so others don't make the same mistake. Twice a week, he'll interview people ranging from celebrities, entrepreneurs, business professionals and athletes who've achieved the success they've always aspired to by living their lives with authenticity and vulnerability.
Misty Buck is an athlete mental health and mindset coach; contributor & coach to the Hall of Fame Health (HOFH); international speaker; and author of the book, "Athlete Mental Health Playbook." She is also the owner of a digital marketing agency in Miami, which she opened in 2008.
