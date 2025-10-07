Revby Partners with Cherokee Nation to Deliver One-on-One Technical Assistance to Native-Owned Small Businesses

Since 2010, Cherokee Nation has invested millions in small businesses, creating thousands of community-based jobs.” — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr

TAHLEQUAH, OK, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revby is proud to partner with Cherokee Nation Commerce Services to provide individualized technical assistance to native-owned small businesses and entrepreneurs through the Cherokee Nation Small Business Assistance Center (SBAC). This initiative supports the Nation’s mission to strengthen economic security and promote entrepreneurship within its communities.Through this partnership, Revby is offering tailored support to business owners throughout the United States in key areas, including:• Accounting Services: Support with digitizing financial records, improving bookkeeping and recordkeeping practices, and using accounting tools like QuickBooks.• Financial Advisory: Assistance establishing banking relationships, identifying capital, applying for government-sponsored small business programs, managing financial operations, and preparing investor-ready business plans and models.To introduce the program, Revby held an in-person information session and workshop on May 28–29 at the Innovation Hub in the Cort Mall in Tahlequah, OK. These sessions previewed the types of services available and allowed interested entrepreneurs to connect with the Revby team.“This program is about helping businesses grow with confidence,” said Michael Aparicio, Founder & CEO of Revby. “It’s an honor to work alongside the Cherokee Nation in supporting entrepreneurs with practical tools and personalized guidance.”Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the tribe is committed to empowering Cherokee entrepreneurs through partners like Revby, driving economic growth and improving quality of life across the Cherokee Nation Reservation.“Since 2010, Cherokee Nation has invested millions in small businesses, creating thousands of community-based jobs,” Hoskin said. “Just last year, we launched our $86 million Treasury-backed SSBCI loan program, which expanded nationwide over the summer. These efforts are all about helping small business owners succeed so they can strengthen our communities.”Business owners affiliated with The Cherokee Nation interested in accessing one-on-one technical assistance can contact Lillian Thrasher at lillian-thrasher@cherokee.org or apply for consideration here About RevbyRevby is a consulting firm that provides practical, tailored services to diverse small business owners and entrepreneurs. Its areas of focus include strategic planning, financial analysis, digital marketing, and other core management consulting services. Revby works directly with business owners and in partnership with organizations that advance economic development across urban, rural, and tribal communities through small business technical assistance programs. Headquartered in Boston with an additional office in Denver, Revby is a Certified Minority-Owned Business.Media Contact:Rolando G Reyes Mirrolando@revby.co

