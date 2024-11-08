Revby partners with New Mexico Economic Development to support small businesses via SSBCI Technical Assistance Program

Empowering New Mexico's entrepreneurs through free accounting workshops and one-on-one sessions throughout the state

Our goal is to support New Mexico’s small businesses in building stronger foundations, empowering them to tap into new growth opportunities and thrive in their communities” — Michael Aparicio, Founder & CEO, Revby

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revby, a leading provider of small business consulting and technical assistance, is proud to announce its partnership with the New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD) to deliver targeted support for disadvantaged small businesses and entrepreneurs under the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) Technical Assistance Program.As the latest contractor chosen for the SSBCI Technical Assistance Program, Revby will provide specialized accounting support to help New Mexico’s entrepreneurs strengthen their financial foundations. Revby will also provide free workshops and one-on-one technical assistance on preparing essential financial statements, such as income statements, cash flow statements, and balance sheets, as well as advising on best accounting practices and software.“We welcome Revby to our amazing team of SSBCI service providers,” EDD Secretary-Designate Rob Black said. “Revby’s specialized accounting services rounds out the full breadth of resources provided through this program. Technical assistance to very small and SEDI-owned businesses from all of our partners gives us more tools to help them thrive – and thriving businesses means stronger communities and a stronger economy.”Revby will run 12 workshops, from November 2024 through April 2025. Sessions are available in both English and Spanish, across urban and rural areas, and online, making them available to communities across the entire state.In addition to workshops, Revby’s program includes one-on-one consulting sessions tailored to the needs of each business. These sessions provide hands-on support for developing essential financial statements and implementing best accounting practices.Limited space is still available. For more information or to sign up, go to revby.co/newmexicoworkshops “Our partnership with the New Mexico Economic Development Department aligns perfectly with Revby’s commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth.” said Michael Aparicio, Founder & CEO, Revby. “Our goal is to support New Mexico’s small businesses in building stronger foundations, empowering them to tap into new growth opportunities and thrive in their communities.”The addition of Revby as a contractor complements the specialized services already offered by EDD’s previously selected partners: HatchForm LLC, WESST, and the University of New Mexico Anderson School of Management. Together, these organizations provide a comprehensive suite of support services, covering funding, financial, legal, venture capital, and now accounting support, to ensure New Mexico’s entrepreneurs have the resources to succeed.Through this partnership, Revby joins the EDD’s mission to increase access to capital and business resources for underserved communities across New Mexico, with a special focus on Very Small Businesses (VSB) and Socially Economically Disadvantaged Individuals (SEDI) owned businesses, helping them contribute to local economic development.For more details on the SSBCI Technical Assistance Program and to see the complete schedule of workshops and services, please visit edd.newmexico.gov/ssbci_TA About RevbyRevby is a consulting firm focused on empowering diverse small business owners and entrepreneurs to make better decisions, develop focused strategies, and implement effective business solutions. Providing technical assistance in digital marketing, strategic planning, and financial analysis, among others, Revby works with municipalities, nationally across urban and rural communities, in strengthening their local business communities. Headquartered in Boston, Revby is a Certified Minority Owned Business.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.