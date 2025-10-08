American Marketing Association Launches Digital Credentialing Program to Empower Marketers

Show your skills. Validate your learning. Unlock new opportunities.

New initiative allows marketing professionals to digitally showcase their learning achievements on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Marketing Association (AMA) , the essential association for marketers, announced the launch of a new digital badging initiative with Credly by Pearson , the global leader in digital credentials. This new system will recognize and validate professional development achievements across AMA’s learning programs, offering marketers a contemporary way to showcase their skills and expertise on platforms such as LinkedIn and on email signatures.This new professional development initiative reflects AMA’s commitment to advancing marketing education and professional growth in an evolving digital economy where verified skills are more critical than ever.“This initiative with Credly marks a transformative step in how we support marketers throughout their careers,” said Bennie F. Johnson, CEO of the AMA. “By offering digital credentials, we’re validating learning outcomes and empowering professionals to showcase their skills and connect with new opportunities in an increasingly competitive marketplace.”The new badging system will showcase AMA’s suite of professional development offerings, including certifications. Each badge will be verifiable, shareable, and aligned with industry-recognized competencies.What are learners saying about AMA credentials and certifications?• 92% of graduates have said that our digital marketing course has had a positive impact on their career• 81% of graduates have been promoted after completing one of our digital marketing programs• 71% of AMA Professional Certified Marketergraduates are working at (or have been promoted to) senior or management levels“Digital credentials are more than symbols. They’re signals of knowledge, readiness, and achievement,” said Molly Soat, Vice President of Professional Development at AMA. “We’re excited to offer the marketing community a tool that enhances visibility, supports career growth and development, and encourages lifelong learning.”Credly is an end-to-end solution for issuing and managing digital credentials. Credly’s platform enables organizations to issue secure, data-rich digital badges that can be shared across LinkedIn, resumes, and email signatures.“As AI reshapes the profession, marketers need trusted, demonstrable proof of their evolving skills,” said Ginny Cartwright Ziegler, Chief Marketing Officer Pearson. "By offering digital credentials, AMA provides marketers with a powerful way to showcase their achievements, stand out in a competitive field, and open doors to new opportunities. These badges don’t just represent learning — they represent growth, readiness, and career momentum at a time when adaptability is everything.”The AMA badging initiative will roll out in phases beginning in October 2025 with the Professional Certified Marketercredential, with additional badges available for AMA’s popular learning programs and membership in 2026.The AMA is committed to empowering professionals through our extensive suite of credentialed learning products. Our offerings include both the Professional Certified Marketer® credentials and certificates. Learn more about learning and professional development programs ( https://www.ama.org/training-for-marketing/ ) offered by the AMA.About the American Marketing Association (AMA)As the leading global professional marketing association, the AMA ( https://www.ama.org/ ) is the essential community for marketers. From students and practitioners to executives and academics, we aim to elevate the profession, deepen knowledge, and make a lasting impact. The AMA is home to five premier scholarly journals including: Journal of Marketing ( https://www.ama.org/journal-of-marketing/ ), Journal of Marketing Research ( https://www.ama.org/journal-of-marketing-research/ ), Journal of Public Policy and Marketing ( https://www.ama.org/journal-of-marketing-research/ ), Journal of International Marketing, and Journal of Interactive Marketing ( https://www.ama.org/journal-of-interactive-marketing/ ). Our industry-leading training events and conferences define future forward practices, while our professional development and PCMprofessional certification ( https://www.ama.org/certifications/ ) advance knowledge. With almost 70 chapters and a presence on 350 college campuses across North America, the AMA fosters a vibrant community of marketers. The association's philanthropic arm, the AMA’s Foundation ( https://www.ama.org/about-ama-foundation/ ), is inspiring a more diverse industry and ensuring marketing research impacts public good.AMA views marketing as the activity, set of institutions, and processes for creating, communicating, delivering, and exchanging offerings that have value for customers, clients, partners, and society at large. You can learn more about AMA’s learning programs and certifications, conferences and events, and scholarly journals at www.ama.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.