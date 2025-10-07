Influential Women Spotlights Maria Fraser, PE, MPA: Distinguished Civil Engineer and Public Works Leader

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Innovative Infrastructure and Sustainable Community Development Across Southern CaliforniaInfluential Women has announced the inclusion of Maria Fraser, PE, MPA, in its 2025 series, celebrating her exceptional career as a civil engineer and public works leader. With over 35 years of experience, Maria has been at the forefront of infrastructure development across Southern California, shaping communities through her technical expertise, leadership, and unwavering commitment to public service.Currently serving as Deputy Director of Public Works and Assistant City Engineer for the City of Jurupa Valley, Maria oversees complex engineering initiatives and manages multidisciplinary teams responsible for delivering essential public infrastructure improvements. Her work spans school facilities, commercial developments, roadway rehabilitation and realignment, storm drain systems, and water and sewer system upgrades—essentially covering the full scope of citywide capital improvement programs that support Jurupa Valley’s rapidly growing population.Maria’s educational foundation includes a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from California State University, Long Beach, and a Master of Public Administration from Grand Canyon University, equipping her with both technical knowledge and strategic leadership skills. Throughout her distinguished career, she has led the design and construction of numerous high-profile projects, from new schools for the San Bernardino Unified School District and commercial facilities to major public works projects such as the Reche Canyon realignment and the Murrieta Hot Springs widening.Her professional journey has included leadership roles with municipalities such as Palm Desert and Chino, and consultant work for the cities of West Covina, Adelanto, and Glendora as City Engineer. Maria has also directed teams in the private sector, guiding projects through planning, design, and construction management. Across all roles, she has balanced technical precision with a larger vision: building safe, sustainable, and vibrant communities for future generations.Beyond her direct contributions to infrastructure, Maria has been a prominent voice in the engineering community. She served two years as President of the American Public Works Association (APWA) Inland Empire Branch, and today continues her service as past President, actively contributing to the organization and mentoring the next generation of engineers.Her dedication extends outside her profession as well. Maria has volunteered her time with community initiatives, including Grand Terrace Community Days, the Grand Terrace Women’s Club, and Living for Giving, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting underprivileged families.Reflecting on her journey, Maria credits much of her success to the mentors who guided her career. “They not only shared their knowledge and experience but also created an environment where I could take on challenges, knowing that mistakes were opportunities to learn rather than failures,” she shares. Their influence taught her resilience, confidence, and the importance of continuous growth.The best career advice she has received—and one she shares often—is to “never stop learning and lead with integrity, compassion, respect, and kindness.” To young women entering the engineering field, she encourages them to follow their dreams with persistence, reminding them that success comes through perseverance and belief in their abilities.For Maria, values guide every decision: integrity, honesty, reliability, and ethics in her professional life, and faith, family, and gratitude in her personal life. With her blend of technical excellence, visionary leadership, and deep community commitment, Maria Fraser continues to leave a profound and lasting mark on public works and civil engineering throughout Southern California.Learn More about Maria Fraser:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/maria-fraser Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

