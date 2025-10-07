RPA Celebrates and Supports Amazing Women in Automotive

Real Pro Auto Service recognizes the achievements of women across the automotive industry through its support of the Amazing Women in Automotive program.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Pro Auto Service Honors and Supports Amazing Women in Automotive

Real Pro Auto Service, serving communities in Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, has announced its support for Amazing Women in Automotive, a program recognizing women who are shaping the future of the automotive industry through innovation, skill, and leadership.

Recognizing the Women Driving the Industry Forward

The Amazing Women in Automotive initiative celebrates professionals across all levels of the industry—from technicians and engineers to shop managers, educators, and business owners—who demonstrate excellence in their work and dedication to advancing the automotive field.

Real Pro Auto’s recognition of these achievements reflects its ongoing commitment to inclusion and professional growth within the industry.

A Word from the Owner

“Women continue to make incredible contributions to every part of our industry,” said John Stewart, Owner of Real Pro Auto.

Commitment to Progress and Community

By supporting programs that promote equality and representation, Real Pro Auto reaffirms its belief that diversity strengthens both the workforce and the quality of service delivered to customers. The company views this recognition as part of its broader mission to foster integrity, respect, and growth throughout the automotive trade.

About Real Pro Auto Service

Real Pro Auto Service provides comprehensive repair and maintenance for all vehicle types, including hybrids and EVs, across Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, Michigan. Its ASE-certified technicians are known for professionalism, precision, and customer-focused options such as same-day repairs, free loaner cars, and shuttle service.

To learn more or visit their Grand Rapids location at 3338 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508, call +1 (616) 241-0600 or email serviceingr@realproauto.com.

