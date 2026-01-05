Brilliant by Night has been recognized as the sole recipient of the “Top Lighting Repair Service 2026” award, honoring excellence in quality and service.

Brilliant by Night (NASDAQ:BBN)

We’re honored to be recognized for our dedication to quality, reliability, and innovation in every lighting project we take on.” — Eli Ziegler, Owner

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brilliant by Night Named “Top Lighting Repair Service 2026” in Industry Recognition

Brilliant by Night, a leader in Permanent Holiday Lights in Colorado, has been awarded the title of “Top Lighting Repair Service 2026” in an upcoming industry issue. Notably, Brilliant by Night is the sole recipient of this distinction, which honors companies demonstrating outstanding service quality, customer satisfaction, and technical expertise in lighting repair and installation.

This recognition highlights Brilliant by Night’s ongoing commitment to excellence across every phase of its work—from professional installation and maintenance to long-term system reliability. The award further affirms the company’s role as a trusted provider of modern, efficient, and durable lighting solutions for residential and commercial properties.

The company’s founder, Eli Ziegler, attributes this success to a team-wide dedication to customer care and precision craftsmanship. Each lighting system, whether installed or repaired, reflects Brilliant by Night’s mission to combine innovation with dependable local service.

A Word from the Owner

“We’re honored to be recognized for our dedication to quality, reliability, and innovation in every lighting project we take on,” said Eli Ziegler, Owner of Brilliant by Night.

About Brilliant by Night

Brilliant by Night is a family-owned company based in 932 Coral Ct Castle Rock, CO 80104, specializing in permanent holiday and architectural lighting systems for homes and businesses. Serving communities across Colorado, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, the company provides custom design, professional installation, repair, and maintenance services—all backed by durable, energy-efficient LED technology. Learn more at Brilliant by Night.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.