Texas Agriculture Commissioner Backs USDA Investment into Regenerative Agriculture

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“As Texas Agriculture Commissioner and steward of the nation’s top USDA Healthy School Meals program, I am proud to help lead the Making America Healthy Again movement. MAHA is more than a slogan—it’s a promise. I stand with the Trump Administration in our shared commitment to improving the health of every American.

The $700 million regenerative agriculture pilot program announced today is exactly the kind of common-sense, farmer-first leadership our producers deserve. It puts conservation decisions back in the hands of those who steward the land every day, strengthens soil and water management, and cuts through the bureaucracy that has slowed innovation for far too long. Most importantly, expanding regenerative agriculture will help small-scale, sustainable operations grow more organic foods and supply the nutritious products our schools and communities need nationwide.

This unified, trustworthy approach reflects our shared mission of helping people help the land. I am proud to support it wholeheartedly on behalf of Texas agriculture. I want to thank my friends—USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz—for their leadership and commitment to prioritizing this healthy initiative for all Americans.”