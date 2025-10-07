Appalachian Ford Solutions Relocates to New Facility in Kingsport, Tennessee

Appalachian Ford Solutions announces relocation to a new, upgraded facility in Kingsport, Tennessee, enhancing its capacity for Ford-specific repair.

KINGSPORT, TN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appalachian Ford Solutions has announced its relocation to a newly renovated facility at 3353 East Stone Dr, Kingsport, TN 37660, expanding its capacity to deliver expert Ford repair services to customers across the Tri-Cities area.

The move reflects the company’s steady growth and its commitment to providing Ford owners with specialized diagnostics, maintenance, and mechanical repair in a more accessible and efficient location. The new shop includes enhanced workspace, upgraded equipment, and additional service bays to reduce turnaround times while maintaining the personalized, community-focused service that defines the AFS brand.

A Word from the Owner

“Relocating to Kingsport allows us to serve our customers with greater convenience, upgraded tools, and expanded service capacity—all while staying true to our roots,” said Kevin Ford, Owner of Appalachian Ford Solutions.

About Appalachian Ford Solutions

Based in Fall Branch, Tennessee and now operating from its expanded Kingsport facility, Appalachian Ford Solutions provides specialized diagnostics, maintenance, and repair for Ford vehicles. The team combines decades of experience with a focus on integrity, quality workmanship, and community engagement. For more information or to schedule service, visit appfordsolutions.com or stop by the new Kingsport location at 3353 East Stone Dr, Kingsport, TN 37660.

