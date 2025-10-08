Longridge Proposes New Governance Structure for Canouan Island

We have a plan for a vibrant community, quality employment for St. Vincentians, and developments that connect people to Canouan’s unmatched natural landscapes through first-class hospitality.” — Mackenzie Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of Longridge Partners

SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Longridge Partners has announced a bold new approach for Canouan Island anchored by service, community engagement, and access. On the heels of the Government of St. Vincent’s recent announcement that it will reclaim underdeveloped lands, Longridge is calling on the government to take further action to create stability and promote tourism.In the plan that company CEO Mack Crawford shared today, Longridge proposes to step into a new governance role to assist in the oversight of the stalled Canouan Estate, work in partnership with other stakeholders on the island, contribute its golf maintenance and management expertise, and lead new development efforts to spur economic activity.Longridge has a storied connection to the Grenadines. Company co-founder John Clark was instrumental in the early success of neighbouring island Mustique.In 1988, Mustique faced similar circumstances that Canouan faces today – undeniable natural beauty and a destination among ultra-wealthy clientele – but with a stalled real estate market and a lack of new development. At that time, Clark and a small group of other property owners on Mustique came together to form The Mustique Company, with Clark serving as Chairman of the Board for several years. Today, The Mustique Company oversees a multitude of services – including hospitality, sales, and security – providing stability and ensuring Mustique’s position as one of the most desirable islands in the Caribbean.In 2010, Clark - an investment professional and former chairman of the Toronto Stock Exchange - recognized the amenities and growth prospects of Canouan, with its oceanside golf course and private airport, and decided to leave Mustique for the Canouan Estate resort area. He recalls the vibrancy of those early years on the island but acknowledges that that vibrancy is being lost.In Longridge’s view, the opportunity exists to replicate Mustique’s success, in a model that reflects a growing list of needs by residents and locals alike. Longridge is calling on the government to restructure the lease agreement with a greater emphasis placed on governance and economic activity.Longridge’s stated priorities are to ensure strong and stable management, increase access (including restoration of the island’s airport and commercial jetty), improve conditions for the local villagers, and unite the community of villa owners towards shared success.“We are prepared to work in partnership with all stakeholders in pursuit of a resolution to the current situation on Canouan. We have a plan for a future of vibrant community engagement, quality employment for St. Vincentians, and developments that connect people to Canouan’s unmatched natural landscapes through elevated experience and first-class hospitality.”###About Canouan:Canouan Island is an ultra-luxury tourism destination in the southern Grenadine islands anchored by the Canouan Estate Resort & Villas.Originally developed in the early 1990s, the resort area has stalled in recent years due to changes in management, a lack of new development, and the more recent devastation left by Hurricane Beryl.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.