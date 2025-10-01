Longridge Partners Commends Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in New Canouan Development Plan

Longridge Partners commends the Government of St. Vincent & the Grenadines’ decision to reclaim underutilized lands on Canouan from inactive developers.

Longridge Partners is excited to learn that the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is pursuing a new development plan. Our shared goal is to unlock the island’s long-term potential.” — Mack Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of Longridge Partners

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Longridge Partners Inc., a Canadian-based real estate investment firm, commends the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines' decision as it reclaims underutilized lands on Canouan Island from inactive developers. The initiative marks the beginning of a new phase of tourism and hospitality development for the island.“Longridge Partners is excited to learn that the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is pursuing a new development plan for Canouan. Our shared goal is to unlock the island’s long-term potential in a way that delivers meaningful benefits - from job creation for local residents to sustainable economic growth,” said Mack Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of Longridge Partners. “With proven expertise in golf management and luxury hospitality, including the stewardship of signature assets on Canouan, Longridge is uniquely positioned to channel investor capital into the region and manage these properties in a way that maximizes value for both local residents and the resort community.”Longridge Partners has a track record of acquiring and managing premium real estate and hospitality assets. Its portfolio includes The Pulpit Club , a private golf & lodging destination in Canada, and Il Sogno , a luxury accommodation on Canouan Island.In 2024, Crawford announced the launch of Longridge Grenadines Ltd., which oversees strategic investments across the Grenadine Islands, including deployment of capital on Canouan. Longridge was instrumental in providing relief resources to support Canouan residents impacted by Hurricane Beryl.This next phase of development reflects Longridge’s commitment to blending international investment with local impact - ensuring Canouan’s unique character is preserved while creating new opportunities for residents and positioning the island as a destination of global distinction.For more information, visit longridgepartners.com. Mack Crawford is available for interviews.###About Longridge Partners Inc.Longridge Partners Inc. is a Toronto-based real estate investment company established in 2018 by John Clark and Mack Crawford. The firm manages high-quality real estate assets on behalf of institutional and high-net-worth investors, with expertise spanning golf, luxury hospitality, and experiential real estate. Visit www.longridgepartners.ca for more details.

