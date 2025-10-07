Sunnybrook TMS Announces Integration with HaulPay to Streamline Broker Operations and Strengthen Carrier Relationships

New integration allows freight brokers to manage payments and carrier vetting directly within Sunnybrook, eliminating workflow disruptions and reducing risk.

Brokers need speed, simplicity, and confidence in their operations. Our integration with HaulPay eliminates the inefficiencies of juggling multiple systems and protecting brokers from costly mistakes.” — Adam Lang, Co-Founder

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunnybrook TMS, a leading transportation management system built to empower freight brokers, today announced a strategic integration with HaulPay, the industry’s trusted payment and carrier vetting platform. This integration gives brokers the ability to manage payments, access factoring, and ensure carrier compliance without ever leaving the Sunnybrook platform.“Brokers need speed, simplicity, and confidence in their operations,” said Adam Lang, co-founder at Sunnybrook. “Our integration with HaulPay allows users to execute critical payment and vetting tasks directly from the TMS, eliminating the inefficiencies of juggling multiple systems and protecting brokers from costly mistakes.”With the new integration, brokers using Sunnybrook TMS can:-Factor with Confidence: Access HaulPay’s non-recourse factoring program to ensure carriers are paid quickly while mitigating financial risk.-Stay Flexible with Self-Funded Options: For brokers who fund payments on their own, HaulPay manages payouts to carriers, simplifying the process.-Protect Against Fraud: Leverage HaulPay’s exclusive carrier vetting that cross-checks FMCSA data and bank account information, ensuring brokers pay the right carrier every time.The Sunnybrook + HaulPay integration empowers brokers to focus on growing their businesses rather than losing time and visibility by moving across multiple platforms. By keeping these essential functions inside Sunnybrook, brokers gain efficiency, strengthen carrier relationships, and safeguard their operations.“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to putting brokers first,” said Olivia Irvin-Martinez, Product Development Manager of HaulPay. “Together, we’re giving them tools that combine convenience with peace of mind.”Sunnybrook TMS is a modern transportation management system designed to empower freight brokers to operate with efficiency, visibility, and confidence. From load execution to carrier sourcing, rate management, tracking, and back-office tools, Sunnybrook brings all the capabilities brokers need into one intuitive platform.HaulPay is a payment and factoring solution built for the freight industry. Offering both non-recourse factoring and self-funded programs, HaulPay ensures carriers are paid quickly and accurately while protecting brokers through exclusive carrier vetting and FMCSA-backed fraud prevention.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.