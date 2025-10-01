Sunnybrook TMS Announces Strategic Partnership with Triumph to Deliver Seamless Broker Experiences

Sunnybrook TMS integrates with Triumph to unite intelligence, payments, and audit so brokers manage operations end to end in one platform.

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunnybrook TMS Announces Strategic Partnership with Triumph to Deliver Seamless Broker ExperiencesSunnybrook TMS announced today its partnership and full integration with Triumph, bringing brokers a streamlined solution for managing intelligence, payments, and audit processes within a single connected platform.This collaboration enables brokers to access critical tools at their fingertips, eliminating system silos and delivering a smooth workflow from quoting through settlement. With Sunnybrook’s modern TMS integrated directly with Triumph’s trusted financial services, mutual customers benefit from an integration that saves time, reduces errors, and supports more informed decision-making.“Sunnybrook is proud to be partnered and integrated with Triumph,” said Adam Lang, co-founder at Sunnybrook. “By combining our strengths, we are making it simple for brokers to manage operations and financials in one place. We are excited to continue building on the momentum of this partnership as both of our client bases expand.”The integration supports Triumph’s Intelligence, Payments, and Audit capabilities, ensuring that brokerage teams can focus less on manual processes and more on growth. As the freight market continues to evolve, Sunnybrook and Triumph remain committed to empowering brokers with technology that enhances efficiency, visibility, and scalability.Sunnybrook TMS is a leading transportation management system designed to help freight brokers and logistics providers optimize operations, strengthen carrier relationships, and deliver exceptional customer service. With a focus on usability, visibility, and automation, Sunnybrook provides an all-in-one solution that scales with customers as their businesses grow.Triumph is a leading provider of financial and payment solutions to the transportation industry. Through its suite of products and services, Triumph helps carriers, brokers, and shippers streamline financial operations, manage risk, and accelerate cash flow. Triumph is dedicated to providing reliable and innovative solutions that enable growth and long-term success in the freight marketplace.=

