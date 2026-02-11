Michael Weldon Sentenced to Serve 12 Years for Felony Assault and DUI

February 10, 2026

(Anchorage, AK) - Yesterday, Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson sentenced 63-year-old Michael Clifford Weldon to serve 12 years for Felony Assault and Driving Under the Influence, following a guilty plea on Feb. 6, 2026. Weldon received a composite sentence of 15 years with 3 years suspended and 5 years of probation.

On July 10, 2022, Weldon crashed a Ford F-350 at full speed into multiple vehicles that were stopped at the Glenn Highway exit ramp at Boniface. He then backed up his truck and fled, swerved into oncoming traffic and eventually colliding with a Subway restaurant. Weldon then attempted to flee on foot but was detained by nearby citizens until police arrived. His blood alcohol content was .171. This was Weldon’s fifth conviction for driving under the influence.

At sentencing, Judge Peterson commended the strength and dedication of the victims. The victims included two active-duty service members, a one-year-old child, and a woman who had been pregnant at the time of the incident. Three of those victims suffered protracted injuries.

Judge Peterson noted that this was one of the longest sentences the court had ever imposed for assault and driving under the influence. He emphasized that Weldon had been given multiple chances and still made the inexcusable choice to drink and drive.

This case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department. Assistant District Attorney Brittany Bidwell prosecuted the case with assistance from Paralegal Anthony Sac.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.