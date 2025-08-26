Max Spann Auction Co. Announces Auction of Farmland and Homes in The Musconetcong River Valley, Hunterdon County NJ

58.9+/- Acres Farmland Plus 2 Single-Family Homes Rich Soils of Musconetcong River Valley Cape Cod House on .61+/- Acres

Live, In-Person Auction September 25th By Order of the Estate

This auction provides buyers with the chance to acquire farmland and residential properties in one of Hunterdon County’s charming small towns.” — Max Spann Jr, President & CEO of Max Spann RE & Auction Co.

HAMPTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co . is pleased to announce a unique auction event featuring three properties in Hampton Borough, Hunterdon County, NJ. This auction presents the opportunity to bid on a 58.9± acre farmland parcel along with two single-family homes on Valley Road. The properties will be sold individually in a live, on-site Auction on September 25, 2025 with simulcast online bidding available.Located at 85 Valley Road , this scenic 58.9± acre farmland tract offers expansive open fields and wooded areas ideal for agriculture, equestrian, estate development, or investment potential. The original residence, dating back to 1850, showcases rustic charm and timeless appeal. With renovation or a complete rebuild, it offers a rare opportunity to create your dream estate in a setting rich with history. Whether envisioned as a family compound, investment opportunity, or serene retreat, the property presents versatile potential in a picturesque setting.The sale also includes two single-family residences , sold separately. The first home, located at 49 Valley Road, is a Cape Cod–style single-family home set on a 0.61+/- acre lot. In addition to the main residence, the property includes an on-site rental trailer, making it an attractive option for end-users or investors seeking rental income. The second single-family home is located at 51 Valley Road on 0.52+/- acres.“This auction provides buyers with the chance to acquire farmland and residential properties in one of Hunterdon County’s charming small towns,” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “Whether bidding on one or all three properties, participants can take advantage of the convenience of online or on-site bidding.”Hampton is a quaint Borough in Hunterdon County, known for its rolling hills, farmland, and small-town warmth. The area offers a perfect blend of rural charm and modern convenience, with nearby farmers markets, hiking trails, and community events. Hunterdon County itself is a gem of northwestern New Jersey—rich in history, outdoor recreation, and a strong sense of community.Interested Bidders are invited to attend the Property Previews on Saturday, September 6th and Wednesday, September 10th from 12-noon to 2:00 pm. To participate in the Auction, Bidders may attend the auction live, on-site on September 25th or participate remotely through the Max Spann online bidding platform or smartphone app. A Property Information Package, including terms, maps, zoning, and online bidding instructions, is available for download at www.maxspann.com or by calling 888-299-1438.About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.Max Spann is a nationally recognized real estate auctioneer and advisor based in Annandale, NJ, with offices in New York and Florida. With over 50 years of experience, the firm delivers top market value for clients through its Accelerated Auction Marketing system, combining extensive exposure with transparent sale terms. Learn more at www.maxspann.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.